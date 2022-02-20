Haydn McGeary has a new look this spring.
The 6-foot-5 designated hitter for the Colorado Mesa baseball team has dropped 20 pounds since last spring and is noticeably trimmer.
After the Mavs’ first seven games of the season, the slugger who led the nation in hits, doubles, RBI and slugging percentage last spring — and hit 20 home runs — had only three doubles, all in the second game of Friday’s doubleheader, and two home runs.
He jokingly told his teammates it had to be the weight loss taking away his power.
“It’s not the problem, I know that,” McGeary said with a grin Saturday after launching his third home run of the season in the No. 2 Mavericks’ 6-3 victory over Montana State-Billings, a jaw-dropping blast deep over the left-field fence at Canyon View, clearing the roadway behind the outfield. “It’s just a fun excuse.”
It was the 43rd home run of the junior’s career, tying Chris McClure’s school record. He had held up on the pitch before, and wasn’t happy about it, knowing it was a pitch he could drive. He got the same pitch again.
“I was real upset about the lack of swing,” McGeary said. “It was the same pitch; he gave me another opportunity.”
The brief dip in power gave McGeary a good reason to indulge in some Rice Krispies Treats on Friday night, and after going 7 for 9 with seven RBI, three doubles and one home run in the past two games, it might become a post-game ritual.
McGeary hit his second career triple during the four-game series at spacious Canyon View, and Spencer Bramwell, who got a break from behind the plate Saturday and played third base, hit his sixth career triple that just missed clearing the fence in straightaway center to score the first run for CMU (7-1).
Bramwell and Farmer doubled — five of CMU’s nine hits went for extra bases.
McGeary’s sixth-inning home run put CMU up 3-2, and he scored on Harrison Rodger’s triple.
The pitching staff, which struggled in both games of Friday’s doubleheader to throw strikes, came through after being challenged by head coach Chris Hanks, walking only two and hitting two.
Isaac Hayen threw five solid innings, allowing two runs on four hits and struck out three. Cooper Vasquez, a junior transfer from Oholne College (California), was impressive in his home debut, throwing three shutout innings, allowing one hit. He walked one and struck out four, and freshman Kyle Miller allowed one run on two hits in the ninth.
“We’ve got to have guys throw strikes, number one. I told them, if you’re not going to throw strikes, you’re probably not going to pitch,” Hanks said. “We’re going to get to a point here, if you’re a top-stepper (coaches standing on the top step of the dugout ready to make a pitching change) and we’ve got to wonder whether you’re going to hit guys and walk guys, then you’re not going to get to play. The guys today came out and filled the zone.”
Softball
Ellie Smith’s three-run home run tied the game and Brandi Haller’s two-run shot gave Colorado Mesa the lead for good in a 6-4 victory over California University (Pennsylvania) in the Cactus Classic in Tucson, Arizona.
Myah Arrieta then delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning for a 4-3 victory over Simon Fraser, evening the Mavericks’ record at 4-4.
Down 3-2 in the seventh inning, Ashley Bradford led off the inning with a base hit and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Lauren Wedman. With two out, Smith singled to center to score Bradford with the tying run, and pinch runner Rylee Crouch took second on a passes ball. Arrieta followed with a single to left, scoring Crouch.
Smith allowed three runs on eight hits and struck out three for the victory.
Paige Adair (3-1) came on in relief of Shea Mauser in the third inning against California, allowing one run on three hits and striking out nine for the victory.
Arrieta went 3 for 4 and drove in an insurance run with a base hit in the fifth for CMU against the Vulcans. Ashley Bradford and Nicole Christensen had two hits each.