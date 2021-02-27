Dani Turner was back to being Dani Turner, and the Colorado Mesa women’s basketball team was back to being itself Friday night.
In their final regular-season home game, the Mavericks (13-7, 13-7 RMAC) gave themselves a chance to host a first-round game in the RMAC tournament with a 58-43 victory over RMAC leader Western Colorado (13-3, 12-3).
Black Hills State, which was .07 points ahead of CMU in the conference RPI for the No. 4 seed, lost to Colorado Christian, which has won only four games this season. Tournament pairings will be released tonight.
“They needed to have success on the defensive side, on the offensive side, just to get this thing going,” CMU coach Taylor Wagner said. “And I think we got it. And now, we’ve got to earn it. I don’t want someone to hand it to us, the kids have got to go out and earn it.”
Turner played nearly 31 minutes, the most she’s logged since returning from a foot injury last week, and scored 13 points.
“We’re just saying from here on out, it’s just do or die time,” Turner said. “Every game is a championship game and that’s the intensity we came out with.”
Kylyn Rigsby led the Mavs with 20 points and Kelsey Siemons was one blocked shot away from a triple-double. Siemons dominated the paint defensively with 10 rebounds and nine blocked shots and scored 11 points.
“She really controlled the paint,” Wagner said. “And when kids got beat, she was there to help. I think it was frustrating for (Western), they shot 22% and to do that to a really good offensive team like Western, I thought the girls were really connected on the defensive side.”
The Mavericks know their next loss likely ends their season — they dropped out of the top eight teams under consideration for the West Regional playoffs, which will be played at Brownson Arena.
And they also figured they needed to send a message to the rest of the conference.
“Every day, I think someone will say, you know, we’re still the champs until we’re not, you know, what I mean?” Rigsby said. “And I think we are really starting to take that personally.”
Baseball
Trevin Reynolds struck out nine in six innings and the No. 2 Mavericks hit five doubles and two home runs to hand Chris Hanks his 900th career victory, all at CMU, in a doubleheader sweep of Montana State-Billings.
After the bullpen struggled in the opener, a 15-11 win, the Mavericks were in command after one inning in the second game, a 17-5 rout.
In the opener, Billings’ Tanner Cantwell banged a home run off the left-field foul pole in the first inning, but the Mavericks responded with five runs in the bottom of the inning.
Tanner Garner hit a leadoff home run and the Mavericks got RBI singles from Jordan Stubbings, Conrad Villafuerte and Chase Hamilton, with Matt Turner adding a sacrifice fly. It was 6-5 after three innings, but CMU (2-1) scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth, five in the fifth and three more in the sixth to blow the game open.
Reynolds gave up five runs on eight hits, but allowed only two base runners after the third inning.
In the opener, once Andrew Morris solved his command issues in the first inning, he struck out nine batters through four innings and the Mavericks took a commanding 11-2 lead.
The command didn’t last. The bullpen faltered in the middle innings, but Frankie Fitzgerald needed only four pitches to get CMU out of the seventh, then struck out two in the eighth. He allowed two home runs in the ninth.
Haydn McGeary’s home run off the scoreboard got CMU jump-started in a five-run second inning and Bramwell and Harrison Rodgers hit back-to-back home runs in the third. McGeary went 3 for 5, scored three runs and drove in three in the Macs’ 12-hit attack.