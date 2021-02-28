Ryan Day threw a complete game Saturday as the No. 2 Colorado Mesa baseball team avenged its season-opening loss to Northwest Nazarene with a 5-0 victory in the final game of the Courtyard by Marriott Leadoff Weekend.
Day, a junior left-hander who threw only two innings last season before the season was canceled, was outstanding. The transfer from Blinn College (Texas) scattered five hits, all singles, and struck out eight.
The Mavs (3-1) gave him a 4-0 lead in the fourth inning. With one out, Jordan Stubbings was hit by a pitch and scored from first on Caleb Farmer’s double to the gap in left-center. Farmer moved up on a wild pitch by Nighthawks starter Sasha Jabusch and scored on a base hit to left by Chase Hamilton.
With two out, Matt Turner hit a two-run home run to center field.
In the seventh, the Mavericks scored an insurance run when Conrad Villafuerte’s squeeze bunt scored Turner, who walked to lead off the inning.
Haydn McGeary had three of CMU’s eight hits and hit .563 on the weekend with two doubles and five RBI. Turner is hitting .455 with two home runs and seven RBI.
The Mavericks open RMAC play Friday at Adams State.
Indoor Track & Field
On the second day of the RMAC Indoor Championships in Spearfish, S.D., Justin Thompson won the men’s high jump, clearing 2.06 meters, a national provisional height, in the sixth round of jumps.
Sierra Arceneaux has the top time entering today’s finals of the women’s 200 meters, winning the third heat in 25.07 seconds, .21 seconds ahead of the rest of the finals field.
Josie Coffey won the women’s high jump, clearing 1.67 meters in the fifth round.
Tony Torres won the men’s mile run in 4 minutes, 10.91 seconds on Friday, edging Central High School graduate David Cardenas, who now runs at Adams State, by three-tenths of a second. Brock Murphy won the men’s weight throw with a best distance of 55 feet, 8 ¼ inches.
Mica Jenrette won the women’s pentathlon with 3,560 points, improving her standing among provisional national qualifiers and setting a school record in the event.
Heading into the third and final day of the conference championship meet, the men’s team is in third place with 44 points, with CU-Colorado Springs leading with 122 and the women are third with 36 points, with UCCS leading with 120.