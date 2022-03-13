Lily Borgenheimer became Colorado Mesa’s first national swimming champion Saturday, winning her signature event, the 200-yard breaststroke, at the NCAA Division II national swimming and diving championships in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Borgenheimer, who transferred to CMU from Minnesota State last year, entered the national championships with the top time in the nation, and she made sure that held up. She had the fastest prelim time (2:11.34) earlier Saturday and then nearly matched that time in the final, touching in 2:11.56, well ahead of runner-up Kailee Morgan of Carson-Newman (2:12.33).
Not only is Borgenheimer, a redshirt junior, the first individual swimming champion at CMU, she’s the first female athlete to win an individual NCAA championship. The women’s 4x400-meter relay team won the national indoor track championship in 2021, the first females to win an NCAA national championship.
Lauren White was seventh in the 200 backstroke, finishing in 1:59.87 and Jolynn Harris placed seventh in 1-meter diving with 417.95 points.
On the men’s side, Ben Sampson was just touched out in the final of the 200 backstroke to finish second. Mikita Tsmyh of Drury won in 1:41.36, with Sampson touching the wall in 1:41.53.
The women’s 400 free relay team of White, Davy Brown, Ruby Bottai and Logan Anderson finished 10th in 3:24.67
The CMU women’s team placed fifth with 241 points and the men were sixth with 221..
Wrestling
Grand Junction High School graduate Josiah Rider won his first Division II national championship for Adams State.
Rider, who lost only two matches all season, both to Colorado Mesa’s Ryan Wheeler, scored a first-period takedown of Baltazar Gonzalez of American International in the 157-pound title bout in St. Louis. After they went out of bounds, Rider got Gonzalez in a cradle and pinned him with only 13 seconds left in the first period.
Dawson Collins and Wheeler, both redshirt freshmen, earned All-America honors for CMU.
Collins, also a Grand Junction graduate, avenged his quarterfinal loss to Nicholas Daggett of UNC-Pembroke at 125 pounds, racking up a 14-2 major decision in the fifth-place match.
Daggett used a takedown in overtime to beat Collins 3-1 in the quarterfinals.
In the rematch, Collins got a takedown on the edge of the mat with about 40 seconds left in the first period and got Daggett to his back for a nearfall and a 6-0 lead after the first period. After a scoreless second period, Collins allowed Daggett to escape early in the third, then took him down and got him in a cradle for more back points. After allowing another escape, Collins earned the bonus points with another late takedown.
Wheeler’s match at 157 pounds didn’t even last one full period. After winning a pair of decisions earlier in the day, Wheeler, seeded sixth, wasted no time in the third-place bout. He scored a takedown against John Ridle of Central Missouri in the first minute of the match and only 1:16 into action had Ridle, the No. 2 seed, pinned.
Those two placings helped CMU climb into seventh place in the team standings heading into the championship round with 31 points.
Track and Field
Gunner Rigsby placed third in the triple jump in the Division II national indoor championship in Pittsburg, Kansas.
The Fruita Monument graduate had a best jump of 52 feet, 3¼ inches on his third attempt. Henry Kiner of Pittsburg State had a final jump of 53-2¾ to win the title. Shyrone Kemp of Minnesota-Moorhead was second at 52-4¾.
Rigsby, a junior competing at the indoor championships for the first time, had three other jumps at more than 51-6.
Mica Jenrette scored 3,706 points to place sixth in the pentathlon for the second consecutive year. She was third in the 800 meters (2:19.20), seventh in the shot put, eighth in the long jump and ninth in the 60-meter hurdles and high jump.
Elijah Williams placed third in the 200 meters in 21.42 seconds and Dawson Heide placed fifth in the heptathlon, scoring 5,408 points. Heide was third in the pole vault (14-7 1/4) and 60 hurdles (8.13 seconds) for his best finishes on the day.
Before the final day’s events, CMU’s Justin Thompson received the men’s NCAA Elite 90 Award, given to the student-athlete with the highest GPA at each national championship. Thompson, a redshirt sophomore from Carbondale, placed 11th in the long jump. He has a 4.0 GPA in exercise science and is only the second CMU athlete to earn the top academic award from the NCAA, joining Kyle Leahy (baseball, 2017).
Softball
Big innings and strong pitching helped Colorado Mesa extend its winning streak to 13 games with a doubleheader sweep of Fort Lewis, 8-1 and 11-3, at the CMU Softball Complex.
Shea Mauser was the star for the Mavericks (14-4, 8-0 RMAC) in the first game, allowing only one run on five hits with a career-high 10 strikeouts. The junior was backed by a 12-hit attack, including four extra-base hits.
Ellie Smith, Mallory Warner and Iliana Mendoza all had two hits for Mesa and Smith had two RBI— an RBI single in the first inning and and RBI double in thr Mavs’ four-run fifth inning. Ally Distler hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning to cap the scoring.
Smith used both her arm and her bat to lead Mesa in the second game. The junior earned the win, allowing three runs on five hits in five innings, and was 2 for 4 with five RBI. Both hits were for extra bases, an RBI triple in the fourth inning and a grand slam in the Mavs’ six-run fifth inning.
The Skyhawks (3-16, 2-7) rallied in the top of the fifth inning, scoring two runs to pull within 5-3, but Mesa put the game away in the bottom of the inning.
With two outs, Brooklyn Corns was hit by a pitch, Mallory Warner walked as a pinch hitter and Myah Arrieta singled to load the bases. That brought Smith to the plate and she hit Cat Rodman’s first pitch over the center field fence to give the Mavericks some breathing room. Brandi Haller’s two-run double, after back-to-back walks, ended the game.
Arrieta and Sarah Jorissen both had two hits for Colorado Mesa and Jorissen had two RBI.
Tennis
The CMU women won a pair of 4-3 decisions over Dixie State, giving Dan MacDonald his 250th career victory as the Mavericks’ head coach.
In the first dual, the Mavericks’ Maike Waldburger battled back for a 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 victory at No. 3 singles to clinch the victory. Makenna Livingston (No. 2), Macy Richards (No. 5) and Julianna Campos (No. 6) all won straight-set victories.
Dixie State won the doubles point in the first dual, but the Mavericks won two of three doubles matches in the rematch, then, after shifting the singles lineup, got a 7-6 (7-2), 6-3 win from Livingston at No. 1, a 6-2, 6-4 win at No. 5 from Campos and a 6-4, 6-1 win at No. 6 from freshman Kenna Kelley at No. 6 to complete the sweep of the Division I Trailblazers.
Beach Volleyball
Colorado Mesa defeated the University of Utah and Trinidad State Junior College, their seventh and eighth victories of the season, a single-season record for the young program.
Hahni Johnson and Savannah Spitzer's 21-19, 23-21 thriller at No. 1 clinched the 3-2 victory against Utah after Holly Schmidt and Macie Lachemann held off Utah 22-20, 21-17 at No. 2 and Tye Wedorn and Sabrina VanDeList claimed a 21-15, 21-14 win at No. 5.
Schmidt and Lachemann are 9-2 this season, tying the single-season record for wins set in 2019 by Schmidt and Ara Norwood.
The Mavericks won the three matches played against Trinidad State with relative ease and received forfeits at No. 4 and No. 5.