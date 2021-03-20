Andrew Morris threw another complete game for the second-ranked Mavericks on Friday, shutting out No. 14 CU-Colorado Springs over the final five innings in a 7-4 victory.
A three-run fifth inning tied the game, and the Mavs (10-1, 7-0 RMAC) scored two insurance runs in the top of the ninth.
With two out in the fifth and Jonathan Gonzalez on second, Haydn McGeary singled up the middle to score Gonzalez. Back-to-back doubles by Spencer Bramwell and Jordan Stubbings produced two more runs.
McGeary doubled to lead off the ninth and scored on Bramwell’s triple. Stubbings’ third hit of the day brought home Bramwell.
Morris allowed four runs on eight hits, walked only one and struck out 14 — he has 43 strikeouts in 23 innings this season.
Swimming & Diving
Lily Borgenheimer had the fastest preliminary time, but couldn’t match that in the finals of the women’s 100-yard breaststroke, placing fifth in 1 minute, 2.29 seconds on the third day of the Division II national championships.
The women’s 800 freestyle relay team of Lauren White, Kelsea Wright, Katerina Matoskova and Borgenheimer placed fifth in 7:28.40.
Mahmoud Elgayar placed fourth in the men’s 100 breaststroke in 53.54 seconds.
Diver Jolynn Harris finished second on the 1-meter board Thursday, scoring 448.30 points, only 0.05 points shy of winning the national championship.
Volleyball
The second-ranked Mavericks ran their winning streak to 12 matches, sweeping Black Hills State and Adams State in Alamosa.
CMU (12-0, 9-0 RMAC) got 12 kills from Maddi Foutz and 10 from Savannah Spitzer in a 25-16, 25-20, 25-15 win over Black Hills State, hitting .362.
Against the Grizzlies (2-12, 2-11), the Mavericks got 14 kills from Maranda Theleus and 10 from Foutz, but had to work for a 25-17, 29-27, 28-26 victory.
Palisade graduate Alexandra MacAskill had five kills and one solo block for Adams State.
Women’s Soccer
Lila Dere scored the first two goals of her college career and the Mavericks routed Western Colorado 5-0 in Gunnison.
Dere, a freshman forward from Fruita Monument, got the Mavericks on the board less than five minutes into the game, and after Paige Vogel scored, Dere put CMU (2-1-1) up 3-0 at halftime.
Mikayla Eccher and Sydney Hathaway scored in the second half — CMU put 21 shots on goal to only one for the Mountaineers (0-4-0).
Women’s Tennis
The Mavericks (7-7) were swept by Division I Weber State 7-0 at the Elliott Tennis Center.
Freshman Issy Coman lost her No. 1 singles match 6-4, 6-2 to Yuuna Ukita.