The purpose of the grueling five-game stretch to open the season for the No. 4 Colorado Mesa men’s basketball team was served.
“I think it’s still going to be a process for us,” CMU coach Mike DeGeorge said Saturday after the Mavericks defeated St. Edward’s University 84-77 in the final game of the D2 Conference Challenge in Dallas. “(St. Edward’s) is a very good team that’s going to be in contention for an NCAA bid, so to get this win is huge for us. Our strength of schedule is going to be really strong.
“Obviously we’re a little disappointed going 2-3 through this five-game stretch but we’ve got the makings of a very good team and we did enough to where if we do well in the RMAC we’ll be in contention for an NCAA tournament bid.”
Down only two at halftime, the Mavericks got on a roll in the second half, going on an 18-4 run over a four-minute stretch to go up 66-53. Only one minute later, the lead was down to six.
“We got it to double figures and were got to the under-8 minute media and we were exhausted. I kind of over-ran the guys that were in, they were on a run and I kind of let them go,” DeGeorge said. “We couldn’t get a whistle (to stop the clock and sub players in) and they got it back to six before the media. Our group really responded and re-established what we were doing and just competed incredibly hard defensively.”
Blaise Threatt led the way with 26 points, Jared Small had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, Mac Riniker added 13 points and Georgie Dancer 11.
“We’ve learned a lot about who we are and what we need to do to succeed,” DeGeorge said. “This stretch had been challenging, but good for us.”
Women's Basketball
The message with 16 seconds remaining was clear: Cover shooters. Do not foul.
“Defensively we played phenomenal,” CMU coach Taylor Wagner said after the Mavericks executed those final seconds to beat West Texas A&M 46-43 on the Buffs' home court in the Conference Crossover. “They bought in. The last play of the game, to watch those girls out there, they made every right move and counter and stayed with the ball and didn't leave the 3-point shooter. I was really proud of them on the last play. We just suffocated them and they really threw it up and air-balled that 3 and we sealed the victory.”
Mariah Martin made a pair of free throws with 16 seconds left to give CMU a 46-43 lead and the Buffs called time. The Mavericks didn't give West Texas a good look and forced Jillian Sowell to throw up a 3 at the buzzer that missed the rim.
“West Texas hasn't been kind to us in recent years,” Wagner said of the site of a couple of regional losses to the Buffs. “It's good to go out with a win and the girls just came up with big plays. When we needed something, someone stepped up and made a play for us.”
Martin finished with 17 points and Dani Turner had a double-double, with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Not only did the win give CMU a 2-0 start to the season, but it'll help in the regional picture come March.
“We sold it to our kids, I know it's November, but we're playing for March, too,” Wagner said. “For some reason if it gets close and one of these teams is right there with us in the regional rankings, that can propel you into a different spot or it can knock you out. That was on our minds going intothe game, you've got to play for March throughout the season, and this is the only time you see those other regional teams.”
Men’s Wrestling
The Mavericks won four titles and placed 11 others in the top six in the daylong Maverick Open at Brownson Arena.
Redshirt freshman Dawson Collins started his CMU career with a victory over his teammate, redshirt senior Cian Apple, in the championship at 125 pounds, claiming a 12-4 major decision.
Collin Metzgar won the 133-pound title 5-1 over Nick Krug of Air Force and Alexander Holguin defeated fellow Maverick Braeson Lewis 10-5 in the title match at 165 pounds.
Gabe Carranza pinned Dixie State’s Zeke Alleman in 2 minutes, 4 seconds in the 285-pound championship match.
Collins, a Grand Junction High School graduate who transferred from Utah Valley this year, won all three of his matches by bonus points, getting technical falls in the quarterfinals and semifinals. Apple won his first two matches by 6-4, and 8-5 decisions to meet up with Collins.
Nick Gallegos lost 6-5 in the finals to Rudy Lopez of Northern Colorado at 149, and Ryan Wheeler was the runner-up at 157 pounds, losing 5-2 to Wyoming’s Cooper Voorhees.
Kash Anderson reached the finals at 197, losing to Montana State-Northern’s Isaac Bartel by pin.
Women’s Wrestling
CMU won five titles in the Maverick Open and placed at least one wrestler in the top four in each weight class.
Claire DeCugno won her first college open championship with a pair of technical falls in the semifinals and championship matches at 130 pounds, defeating Robin Yunis of Dixie State 10-0 in the final.
The only damper on the day was that top-ranked McKendree College withdrew from the event.
Kaylee Lacy Haynes won the 143-pound championship, pinning Leanna Souza of Wayland Baptist in 1:44 in the championship match.
Zoe Gress won all three of her bouts with technical falls to win the 155-pound title, beating Vanessa Ceja of Wayland Baptist 11-0 in the final. Tatum Heikkila claimed the 170-pound championship with a 14-4 technical fall over teammate Alex Brulotte — Heikkila won two matches by pin after an 8-6 decision in the first round.
Melena Jones defeated teammate Jayleen Sekona in the title match at 191 pounds, pinning Sekona in 52 seconds.
Triathlon
Colorado Mesa finished fourth in the Division II national championships, losing a tiebreaker by one-tenth of a second. It was the third straight fourth-place finish for the Mavericks, who scored 65 points, as did Lenoir Rhye, which was awarded third place on cumulative time.
Queens University of Charlotte won its sixth straight team championship, placing four in the top eight and scoring 21 points. Wingate was second with 44 points.
Colorado Mesa's Shannon Feran placed eighth with a time of 1 hour, 8 minutes, 46.6 seconds. Abigail White was 17th (1:10.18.7), Paloma Suarez Dvila 18th (1:10.46) and Natalie Mitchell 22nd (1:11.28.0).
CMU's Megan Buchanan, who was leading the race, crashed at the start of the second lap and was unable to finish. Hannah Croasdell was 26th (1;12.58.0) and Emma Polenske 34th (1:14.13.9).