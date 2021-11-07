Redshirt freshman Kira MacGill received all-region honors with her 20th-place finish in 21 minutes, 24.4 seconds in the women’s 6,000-meter race in the South Central Regional on Saturday in Lubbock, Texas.
MacGill has a chance at receiving an at-large berth in the NCAA Division II national championships. Lindsay Parsons, in her final collegiate race, was 52nd in 22:13.6. The Mavericks finished 14th with 407 points.
MacGill shaved more than 80 seconds off her career-best time and became CMU’s first all-region runner since 2016.
Adams State ran away with the women’s team championship with 30 points, placing all five scoring runners in the top 10, led by individual champion Brianna Robles, who crossed in 20:24.3. Colorado Mines was a distant second with 97 points.
RMAC schools, as expected, took the top five team spots, with the top three, Adams State, Colorado Mines and CU-Colorado Springs, automatically qualifying for the national championship.
Ten more teams across the nation will receive at-large berths to both the men’s and women’s championship, and the South Central Region is expected to receive several of those berths because of the strength of the region.
At-large berths for teams and individuals will be announced Monday, based on a set of criteria. MacGill is among the top three at-large individual candidates, depending on how many teams from the South Central Region advance.
The CMU men finished eighth with 266 points. Colorado Mines won the regional title with 42 points, followed by Adams State (54) and Colorado Christian (91) to automatically qualify for nationals.
The Mavs’ Jerod Kuhn placed 25th overall in 31.06.64 in the 10,000-meter race, becoming the Mavs’ first all-region runner since 2015. He also has a chance to receive an at-large national berth.
CMU’s Mark Testa was 46th in 31:42.89 and Triston Charles was two spots behind him in 31:48.48. Tony Torres, who won last season’s national invitational cross-country championship, finished well back in 35:49.56.
The Orediggers’ Dillon Powell won the regional championship in 29:15.35. Again, the RMAC dominated the race with the top five teams and the top 20 individual finishes.
VOLLEYBALL
Colorado Mesa’s 10-match winning streak was halted in convincing fashion by 11th-ranked Colorado School of Mines in a 25-17, 25-14, 25-16 sweep in Golden.
Mines (21-3, 14-2 RMAC) held the Mavericks (18-5, 13-3) to a .115 hitting percentage, with 17 hitting errors and 29 kills in 104 attacks.
On the other side of the net, the Orediggers hit .406, with only seven hitting errors in 101 attacks, scoring 48 kills.
Tye Wedhorn led CMU with 10 kills, making only one hitting error. Sierra Hunt finished with six kills and Sabrina VanDeList had 25 assists. The Mavericks need to win one of their two matches at home this week to secure at least the No. 4 seed and a first-round home match in the RMAC tournament. Wins over both Westminster on Tuesday and Regis on Friday would give CMU the No. 3 seed.
WOMEN’S WRESTLING
Marissa Gallegos won the 123-pound championship in the Falcon Invite in Park City, Kansas, winning the final by technical fall. Gallegos won her first three matches by technical fall, then claimed a 7-2 decision in the semifinals over teammate Lizzie Miller. CMU’s Lillian Broaderick also reached the semifinals of the 123-pound bracket.
Kaylee Lacy Haynes lost in the semifinals at 143 pounds, but came back to pin her opponent in the consolation semifinals and finished third, winning by forfeit when her opponent had reached the limit of five matches on the day. Haynes won her first three matches by pin.
Alex Brulotte finished fourth at 170 pounds.