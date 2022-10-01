Chloe Dody made a career-high 12 saves Friday night, giving the Colorado Mesa women’s soccer team a chance to upset No. 15 Colorado School of Mines until the final seconds.
The one goal she gave up ended being the only one of the night in a 1-0 loss.
The Orediggers’ Katie Koehler scored off a deflected shot in the 39th minute for the only goal of the game. The defense was stingy for Mines (7-1-2, 4-0-1 RMAC), allowing only four shots on goal to the Mavericks, who had their best chance to tie the game in the final two minutes.
Lila Dere, who is only one goal from tying Tiffany Thompson’s school record of 36 career goals, was fouled just outside of the box, giving the Mavericks (4-5-1, 2-2) a free kick with 2:10 remaining.
The Mavs played the free kick back to Dere, whose long shot was blocked. Haley Klasner followed it was a shot toward the corner, which was saved by Allie Lundgren, who knocked it out of the box for a CMU corner kick.
Stella Bohlender’s shot with just more than one minute to play missed wide left.
Swimming and Diving
Colorado Mesa’s returning national finalists wasted no time in establishing national qualifying times in the Intermountain Shootout at El Pomar Natatorium.
Lily Borgenheimer, who won the 200-yard breaststroke national title last March, opened the 2022-23 season by winning the women’s 400 individual medley in 4 minutes, 33.03 seconds, just ahead of teammate Amelia Kinnard (4:35.43), both NCAA Division II B cut national times.
Ben Sampson, the national runner-up in the 200 breaststroke, also swam a B cut time of 4:03.42 to win the men’s 400 IM in 3:59.45.
Sampson won the 100 backstroke in 49.25 seconds, just off a B cut time, and also took the 100 individual medley in 50.82 seconds.
The men’s 200 freestyle relay team of Felipe D’Orsi, Mohamed Elkadi, Kuba Kiszczak and Lane Austin was second in 1:22.87.
Mesa was third in the 400 medley relay behind two teams from Brigham Young. Sampson, Aron Jonsson, Dejan Urbanek and Matheus Laperreire finished in 3:23.75.
The Mavericks scored 389 points on the first day of the meet to trail BYU, which has 518 points. Air Force is third with 383 points.
Lauren White and Davy Brown finished second and third, respectively, in the women's 100 backstroke, with White touching the wall in 57.23 seconds and Brown in 57.33. Brown was third in the 100 IM (59.38) and Kyra Apodaca was third on the 3-meter diving board, scoring 243.10 points.
Mesa is third heading into today's final day of competition with 339.5 points, behind BYU (500.5) and Air Force (360).
Volleyball
Sabrina VanDeList reached the 2,000 assist milestone for her career, sending a pass to Erin Curl in the third set for a kill in the Mavericks’ three-set sweep of Fort Lewis at Brownson Arena.
VanDeList finished with 43 assists, giving her 2,002 in three seasons. She’s seventh all-time for the Mavericks.
The No. 21 Mavericks (10-4, 5-2 RMAC) claimed a 25-15, 25-19, 25-10 victory, their 10th clean sweep of the season.
Sierra Hunt had a dozen kills and Savannah Spitzer 10 for CMU, which hit .435 as a team, with only 10 hitting errors in 92 swings, recording 50 kills.
Fort Lewis (4-9, 2-5) hit only .080, managing only 20 kills the entire match. Kerstin Layman led Mesa’s defense with 19 digs, with Erin Curl and Tye Wedhorn teaming up for a pair of blocks. Hunt and Sydney Leffler each had a solo block. Leffler, Curl and Wedhorn each had nine kills.
Tennis
Rain disrupted play in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association West Regional tournament, with both of CMU’s players in the main draw losing in the third round.
Makenna Livingston, seeded 15th, lost to fourth-seeded Elodie Busson of Hawaii Pacific 4-6, 6-2, 10-6 in the round of 16. Kenna Kelley lost to Biola’s Gaby Carvajal 8-1 in the third round of the consolation singles draw.
Tyler Landen lost in the men’s round of 16 to Biola’s Alexander Edmonston 6-3, 7-6 (7-3).
In the third round of the consolation bracket, Jandre van Wyk received an injury walkover against David Strassberger of Point Loma Nazarene and William Leschig defeated Cheng-Chieh Wang of Hawaii Pacific 8-2 and will play a teammate in the next round, with Diogo Manzano and Jamison Pfingston’s third-round match halted by rain. Henry Scheck defeated teammate Jackson McKay 8-1 to advance to the fourth round.
The remaining matches were moved to the Junction Indoor Tennis Center.
Livingston and Issy Coman lost their doubles quarterfinal match 8-5 to Madison Kane and Eleonora Liga of Azusa Pacific 8-5. Landen and Leshig XXXX against Lukas Schuster and Strassberger of Point Loma in the quarters of the men’s doubles draw.