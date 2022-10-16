Sabrina VanDeList knows to set the hot hitter.
Saturday, that was Sydney Leffler, who was nearly unblockable for the Colorado Mesa volleyball team in a 3-1 victory over CSU-Pueblo at Brownson Arena.
The Mavericks’ 26-24, 15-25, 25-20, 25-22 victory moved them ahead of the ThunderWolves in the standings, into a third-place tie with Colorado School of Mines. The match was tied 21 times, with three of the four sets close throughout.
Leffler tied her career high with 22 kills, with only three hitting errors, in 39 swings for a .487 hitting percentage. Her partner on the outside, Sierra Hunt, had 14 kills, with right-side hitter Erin Curl adding another 13.
VanDeList had a whopping 58 assists as the Mavericks (15-4, 10-2 RMAC) fought back after CSU-Pueblo (16-4, 9-3) went on a 12-2 scoring run to break a 13-13 tie and close out the second set. CMU coach Dave Fleming called two timeouts and tried several substitutions to break up the T-Wolves’ momentum, but nothing worked.
In the third set, though, Leffler had nine kills and Maddi Foutz, Curl and Tye Wedhorn had key kills in a late run. Leffler, fittingly, got the key sets down the stretch in the final set.
After VanDeList won a joust at the net for a 22-18 lead, the ThunderWolves scored on back-to-back plays to cut the lead to 23-21. Leffler put the ball away to get it to match point, but Hannah Delor answered. At 24-22, VanDeList again found Leffler on the outside, and she ended it with her final kill of the night.
Kerstin Layman led Mesa’s defense with 17 digs, VanDeList had 11 and Curl 10. VanDeList also had five service aces.
Mountain Biking
One day after winning national titles in the cross country race, Colorado Mesa’s Torbjorn Roed and Madigan Munro each added a second crown.
Roed, in his final season with the Mavs, won the short-track cross country title Saturday at the 2022 USAC Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championships at Purgatory Resort.
Roed finished his 11 laps in 29 minutes, 53 seconds to beat Fort Lewis’ Carson Beard by 14 seconds. Mesa had three other riders place in the top 10, with Austin Bear placing fourth (30:32), Ivan Sippy placing seventh (31:14) and Jack Spranger finishing 10th (31:56).
Munro topped the women’s field, finishing her nine laps in 29:03. The Mavs took four of the top five spots with Ruby Ryan finishing third (29:50), Lauren Lackman crossing fourth (30:03) and Katie Clouse placing fifth (30:30).
In Friday night’s dual slalom races, the Mavs’ Matt Sterling took the title by beating Lindenwood’s Grant Lampson in the big final. In the small final to decide third and fourth place, Mesa’s Dillon Turner lost to Fort Lewis’ Keanu Smith. In the women’s race, the Mavs; Sophia Allen beat teammate Ari Soto in the small final to finish third.
Triathlon
In their first race under new head coach Jennifer Mathe, the Mavericks claimed seven of the top eight spots in the Heartland Cup in Stockton, Missouri, the USA Triathlon women’s collegiate Western Regional qualifier.
Sophomore Megan Buchanan won the regional title in 1 hour, 3 minutes, 30 seconds in the half-mile swim, 12-mile bike race and 5-kilometer run. Buchanan was the regional runner-up last season.
Junior Shannon Feran was right behind in second place in 1:04.22, with Natalie Mitchell fourth in 1:06.10, followed by Paloma Suarez Davila (1:06.22), Josie Williams (1:06.34), Torin Lackmann (1:07.12) and Nadine Klive (1:07.33).
The Mavericks easily qualified for nationals, winning the event for the fourth straight year, scoring 117 points. Drury University (Mo.) was second with 86 points and Black Hills State third with 64 points.
CMU, which placed fourth at last season’s national championships, will compete in the Bearathlon in Berkeley, California, at the end of the month before heading to the USA Triathlon national championships Nov. 12 in Tempe, Ariz.