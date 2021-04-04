At one point Saturday, the New Mexico Highlands outfielders were standing with their heels on the warning track.
It was the only way they had a chance to cut off the line drives the Colorado Mesa softball team was hitting in the gaps in another doubleheader sweep, 11-3 and 13-1.
But the No. 19 Mavericks (19-1, 19-1 RMAC), the highest-scoring team in Division II softball (9.9 runs per game) showed it’s not all about power hitting.
They did hit the long ball in the first game, with home runs by Lauren Wedman, Ally Distler and Ashley Bradford in the first three innings producing a 7-0 lead. In the second game, they put up eight runs in the second inning on only four hits, and three of them didn’t leave the infield.
“If the girls are nice and relaxed and can see pitches, they can do a drag bunt on their own. Sometimes they see it and it’s a really smart time, sometimes it doesn’t work because it’s a bad pitch,” CMU coach Mercedes Bohte said. “It’s just something to add to the repertoire, which is always nice to have in case their hitting’s a little bit off.”
Sarah Staudle reached an infield single and Bradford beat out a bunt. After Drew Sims walked, Brooke Doumer singled to short. Wedman, whose incredible season continued with a 6-for-7 day, walked and Ellie Smith lifted a fly ball to center that was dropped, getting one run home. Nicole Christensen followed with a two-run single and Distler lined a double to the left-field corner.
The Mavericks trailed in the opener when Paige Adair gave up back-to-back home runs in the first inning. The Mavs got three in the bottom of the inning and Highlands scored one in the second, but after that, Adair (10-0) allowed only two base runners.
“I talked to Paige between innings and said, yeah, let’s find a little different strategy, work in some different pitches that maybe she doesn’t throw a lot, but we practice all the time,” Bohte said. “That was kind of Plan B and really focused on having them miss pitches, hit the end of the barrel or jam them so we can get outs versus strikeouts.”
Smith (6-0) scattered three hits in the final game of the series, striking out five.
The Mavericks scored in every inning of the doubleheader.
Doumer walked five times and was hit once, and hit the game-ending double in the opener. Wedman, hitting behind Doumer, raised her RMAC-leading batting average to .593.
Smith, who hits third, doubled three times, giving her 15, and drove in three runs. Christensen, on a 15-game hitting streak, had a four-RBI day from the cleanup spot.
“Brooke and I were just talking about that,” Wedman said. “She’s got something like eight walks on the weekend (six, and was hit four times) and we were like, ‘OK, who do you choose to walk?’ But then, who’s up next? Last weekend I got walked a lot but Ellie was up after me. I mean, you can’t pitch around anyone because everyone is doing so well.”
Men’s Soccer
Four different players scored and Colorado Mesa’s defense allowed only five shots in a 4-0 road victory against CU-Colorado Springs.
Gabriel Peres scored in the first half and Ethan Anderson, Alec Fronapfel and Isa Trujillo added second-half goals for the Mavericks (2-0-1, 2-0-1 RMAC). Brendan Brown saved both shots the Mountain Lions (1-4-0, 1-3-0) put on goal.
Women’s Soccer
The Mavericks managed only six shots in a 4-0 loss to CU-Colorado Springs (6-0-0, 4-0-0 RMAC). Mesa (3-3-1, 1-2-0) gave up two goals in each half and only Ashton Hall put a shot on goal.
Women’s Lacrosse
Kiley Davis scored five goals and Lauren Wick four in the Mavericks’ 19-11 victory at Fort Lewis.
The Skyhawks (2-3, 1-2 RMAC) scored the first six goals of the game, but CMU (4-3, 3-0) went on a 13-0 scoring spree, spanning the final 22 minutes of the first half and the first 10 of the second. Davis scored four of her goals during that span.
Women’s Golf
Elly Walters used an eagle-3 on the 455-yard, par-5 fifth hole at Palm Valley Golf Club in Goodyear, Arizona, and shot 1-over-par 73 in the final round of the Western New Mexico Collegiate.
Walters tied for 10th with a final score of 3-over 147. Colorado Mesa tied for ninth in the 20-team field with a team score of 612.
Beach Volleyball
Ara Norwood won her 20th career match, extending her program record, when she and Tye Wedhorn rallied for a 10-21, 21-16, 15-1 victory in CMU’s 4-1 loss to UC Davis.