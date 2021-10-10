Touchdowns came fast and furious Saturday night at Stocker Stadium.
On six of its first seven possessions in the first half, the Colorado Mesa football team reached the end zone in a 49-14 RMAC rout of Adams State.
The first half was as good as the Mavericks have played since Tremaine Jackson took over last season, scoring 28 points in the first quarter alone.
“It was a really good night. I don't like the ending but it was a good night overall,” Jackson said. “We had a lot of kids step up and show up in a big way."
With their top two running backs still nursing injuries and down a starting offensive lineman (not to mention their long snapper), the Mavs started freshman Alexander Bruns at left guard and again looked to Darick Holmes, Jr., who until last week against CSU-Pueblo hadn't played running back since he was a junior in high school.
You can't tell. The 5-foot-7, 180-pound junior is the definition of scatback, although he doesn't mind picking up tough yards inside. He finished with 79 yards rushing and two TDs on the ground and another 86 yards on four receptions, with another touchdown.
“The hardest part for me is just understanding and learning patience in the backfield because like you said, I'm a fast guy and I like to hit the hole quick,” Holmes said. “I've got to be patient and let my blocks develop.”
His speed and elusiveness, though, make him tough to bring down, and his three-TD night helped the Mavericks improve to 4-1 overall, 3-1 in the RMAC.
Holmes scored on the fourth play of the game, a 28-yard run off the left side, and scored the Mavs' fourth touchdown of the game on a 34-yard run down the right sideline. He found a second gear — more like overdrive — at about the 20, running past the defense to the end zone.
“I saw the opening and I saw the safety with an angle, I kind of kicked it into gear and the rest is history,” said Holmes, who played at the University of Arizona, but quit school and took two years off before deciding he still wanted to play and get his degree, joining the Mavs as a walk-on.
His second rushing touchdown made it 28-7 and pretty much put the game out of reach because of the way the defense was stuffing the Grizzlies (0-6, 0-4). The Mavericks went with three down linemen much of the game, and they still controlled the line of scrimmage and freed the linebackers to get pressure.
“We threw a new package out there this week (with) three D-linemen in the game, but those guys did awesome. They were holding blocks and getting the job done in the trenches so we could run free and make tackles,” said freshman linebacker Kaden Stewart, who had a half-dozen tackles, one 11-yard sack and four tackles behind the line of scrimmage for 18 yards.
Between Holmes' two rushing touchdowns came a 1-yard run by linebacker — you read that right — Siaosi Finau after the Mavs recovered a bad snap on a punt at the 1. When a linebacker sets up in the backfield, pretty much everybody in the stadium knows what's coming, but Finau got a great block up front and bulled over.
“If the offense has enough trust in me to put me out there with the offense to go score a touchdown for them, I'm going to do all I can to help my offense out,” Finau said. “I trust my O-line. Going into the play, we talked in the huddle, I looked at them and they looked at me like ‘You're gonna get a touchdown.’ I said, “I'm following your guys' lead.’ Followed the right guard into the end zone and it was an easy touchdown.”
After the Grizzlies got on the board, CMU went 63 yards in 10 plays for a 21-7 lead on a 6-yard scramble by quarterback Karst Hunter. The key play was a 25-yard pass to a wide-open tight end Dagan Rienks, with Hunter rolling to his left and throwing back to the right, getting the Mavericks into the red zone.
After another 3-and-out by the defense, Holmes scored his second rushing touchdown to wrap up the first-quarter scorefest.
Early in the second quarter after the defense held on fourth down, Hunter found Rienks open in the right flat for a 24-yard touchdown. The junior tight end caught four passes for 81 yards and a touchdown only five days after his father, Scott, died after a two-year battle with cancer.
“It was special coming out here. It wasn't a hard decision; I knew he'd want me to play and I knew I wanted to play for him,” Dagan said. “I was gonna play the whole week and it was super special having all the support from my family and friends to come out here and support him and me.”
Hunter ran for another touchdown in the second quarter and threw a 42-yard pass to Holmes for the Mavs' final touchdown in the third.
Defensively, the Mavericks shut down an Adams State offense that had scored more than 40 points in each of its past two games. The Grizzlies finished with only 33 yards rushing (4 in the first half), forced to throw on nearly every down as the deficit grew larger and larger. Still, Adams State had only 182 yards of total offense to the Mavs' 482.
“They continue to get better and better week by week,” Jackson said of the defense. “I'm starting to think that bye week hurt us defensively. It helped us offensively, but these kids, you should see the way they work during the week. Coach (Braden) Anderson and the defensive staff they have them down there, they tackle during the week, they're physical and they come out on Saturdays and do the same thing.”
Hunter rushed for an even 100 yards and Holmes added 79, with both sitting out much of the third and all of the fourth quarter. Hunter added 184 passing yards and two touchdowns.
The biggest negative for the Mavs was again the number of penalties, especially in the second half, when they were playing several backups. They were flagged five times for 50 yards in the first half and finished with 13 for a whopping 133 yards.
“The negative I saw was we didn't finish well,” Jackson said. “I want to finish better. We talked about playing 60 minutes, disciplined, obedient and grit football. We didn't finish but when I think about it, we haven't been together long enough and when we jump out and score 40 points in the first half … We've got to teach them, here's what you do when you're up 35 at halftime in case we're in that situation again.”