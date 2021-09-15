With only five days of practice on a track, the Colorado Mesa cycling team finished second in the omnium standings last weekend at the USA Cycling collegiate track championships in Indianapolis.
There are no cycling tracks in the state where the Mavericks can practice, so they headed to Indianapolis the week before the championships so they could get some time on the track.
It paid off with the Mavericks scoring 950 points to finish behind the host school, Marian University (Indiana). One of the highlights of the competition was when the Mavericks won the men’s team pursuit, with Lance Abshire, Ian Anderson, Nathan Roberts and Torbjorn Roed finishing in 4 minutes, 28.747 seconds, about four seconds ahead of Marian.
“We were asking the Marian coaches when the last time their team pursuit was beaten on their track,” CMU coach Patric Rostel said. “They couldn’t remember, so it’s been more than 13 years. To be the first men’s pursuit team to beat theirs, and the time was pretty darn good.”
Anderson won the men’s individual omnium with 204 points and Abshire was fourth with 178 points.
Evan Boone won the flying time trial, with Anderson third, and Boone won the men’s sprint championship, with Anderson seventh.
The Mavericks went 1-2-3 in the 4-kilometer (12 laps) individual pursuit, with Anderson winning the national championship in 4:39.820, followed by Roed (4:48.023) and Abshire (4:49.811). Anderson was second (1:07.261) and Boone third (1:07.559) in the 1,000-meter individual time trial.
Vanessa Romano was fifth in the women’s omnium standings with 172 points.
Mia Deye placed third in the women’s flying time trial, with Romano fifth.
The women’s team of Alexis Bobbitt, Lauren Lackman, Romano and Kate Seiler finished second in the 4K team pursuit (5:17.025) behind Marian University, whose third racer was Birgit Morris of Grand Junction.
Deye placed fourth in the women’s sprint, Romano was fourth in the scratch race and Deye was seventh in the individual time trial.
Seiler was fourth and Morris fifth in the individual pursuit.
Colorado Mesa finished second by one second in the 6-lap, 2K coed team sprint, with Deye, Romano, Anderson, Boone, Roberts and Roed clocking a time of 2:15.931. Marian won in 2:14.900.
“I think it shows the quality of our athletes,” Rostel said. “To practice five days and bring it to the team that has a track right there and beat them in some of their disciplines.”
The Mavericks are now preparing for the national mountain bike championships Oct. 14-17 in Durango in what could be a showdown between CMU and Fort Lewis.
“We know they have a really good team and we have a really good team,” Rostel said. “I think it’s going to be a close battle. It’s going to be hard; Fort Lewis can win it and we can win it.”