Colorado Mesa will take nearly a full lineup to the national wrestling tournament next month after a runner-up finish Sunday in the NCWWC Southwest Regional in Lebanon, Illinois.
The Mavericks qualified a wrestler in nine of 10 weight classes, and in four weight classes, two wrestlers placed in the top five to advance to nationals March 4-5 in Adrian, Michigan. McKendree University won the regional championship with 175.5 points, with CMU second with 117.5 points.
Because women’s wrestling is an emerging sport and not all teams have full lineups, teams were allowed to enter 15 wrestlers.
Marissa Gallegos remained undefeated in her limited season for the Mavericks — she’s been wrestling with the USA Senior National Team this winter as well — by recording a 17-4 technical fall over Cayden Condit of Lindenwood (Missouri) in the 123-pound championship match. Elizabeth Miller placed fourth, losing to McKendree’s Caitlyn Thorne 5-0 in the third-place match at 123.
Two other CMU wrestlers lost in their championship matches. Freshman Claire DeCugno lost the 130-pound title match in a 10-0 technical fall to Cameron Guerin, and Kaylee Lacy Haynes lost the 143-pound title match by a 10-0 technical fall to McKendree’s Alara Boyd.
Anja Tschohl held on for a 12-11 victory against Emalie Olson of William Jewell in the third-place match at 116 pounds and Kaylie Catalano was third at 101 pounds with a 6-0 decision over Chadron State’s Kinsey Smith.
Jolynn Harris qualified for nationals by placing third at 136 pounds, receiving a forfeit from teammate Holly Beaudoin, with both Mavericks advancing to nationals. Harris, who has also qualified for the NCAA Division II national diving championships March 8-12 in Greensboro, North Carolina, will compete in both national championships in a span of less than a week. She’ll fly from Michigan to North Carolina on Sunday after the national wrestling tournament and compete in the diving prequalifying tournament on Tuesday.
Also qualifying for wrestling nationals with third-place finishes were Erica Schroeder at 143 pounds, who defeated Julianna Moreno of Lindenwood 8-5; Tatum Heikkila at 170 pounds, who won 5-2 over Kamila Montenegro of Chadron State; and Jayleen Sekona won an 11-1 technical fall over Sydni Scott of William Jewell at 191 pounds.
Lillian Broadrick was pinned in the third-place match at 130 pounds, and Caylee Collins placed fifth at 155 pounds when teammate Mayte Villada was forced to forfeit because of injury. Maya Cortes was sixth at 109 pounds, one spot from advancing.
Softball
For the second game in a row, Myah Arrieta delivered the walk-off hit for the Colorado Mesa softball team.
Arrieta, a freshman second baseman out of Central High School, ripped the first pitch of the bottom of the seventh inning over the left-field fence to give the Mavericks a 2-1 victory over Eastern New Mexico, the first home run of her career. The victory allowed the Mavs (6-4) to go 5-0 in the Canyon Classic in Tucson, Arizona.
Shea Mauser struck out nine batters, tying her career high, over the first six innings, allowing only one run on four hits.
Paige Adair, who didn’t give up an earned run and allowed teams to hit .106 against her in the tournament, retired the Greyhounds in order in the top of the seventh to keep the game tied at 1-1. Adair (4-1) pitched in three of CMU’s five games in the tournament, allowing five hits, one unearned run and striking out 15 batters.
Iliana Mendoza beat out a bunt single in the bottom of the sixth, with pinch-runner Bryerly Avina stealing second. Ashley Bradford’s base hit scored Avina and tying the game.
The Mavericks open RMAC play at noon on Saturday, hosting Metro State in their home opener.