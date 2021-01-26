Until students returned to campus this past weekend, the Colorado Mesa men’s soccer players were faces on a computer screen to new coach Jon Fridal.
The women’s team was a little luckier in the timing of the hiring of their new coach, Megan Remec, who arrived just before students were sent home in November for the remainder of the fall semester.
They had what Remec called “a socially distant Q’doba meal” on the soccer field as an introduction. Other than that, for both, getting to know their players until Monday, when their offseason programs could begin, meant phone calls, emails and Zoom sessions. The soccer season was moved from fall to spring because of the coronavirus pandemic, with games starting in March.
“We should just be grateful, I guess, that this generation is so technologically adept,” Remec said. “For them, screens and videos are OK. I’m sure we’re all at a (screen) fatigue point at this point, but I think the kids have been fantastic. They’ve been super flexible and they’ve also been very engaged.”
Fridal wasn’t hired until Dec. 16, so Zoom team meetings were how he started to put faces to names.
It’s a fresh start for the entire soccer program. Former women’s coach Dani Thurman went back to school to become a dental hygienist, and Todd Padgett, who had been the director of soccer and the men’s head coach, was let go in October.
Both new coaches were familiar with Colorado Mesa — Fridal was the men’s coach at Eastern New Mexico and Remec was an assistant at Metro State.
“We came up here twice, in 2018 and 2019, and both times you get off the bus and you’re just like, wow, look at this place,” Fridal said. “The campus is beautiful, you have the backdrop of the mountains. Being in the Lone Star (Conference) you play a lot of RMAC schools and you think, that’s a nice school, but this ... this campus just has an incredible effect on you.”
Remec was ready to be a head coach and is eager to see just what the Mavericks can do on the field. She has a solid group of veterans, and Thurman’s final recruiting class included three standouts from Fruita Monument, headlined by forward Lila Dere, who led the state in scoring as a junior.
The women have had only two winning seasons since 2013 and haven’t been more than two games above .500 since 2008.
“I’ve met the girls, they want to win, they want to be successful,” she said. “I’ve been lucky to be at successful programs and go to NCAA tournaments and see what it takes to be at that level. The funny thing is, it’s not that different. It’s a very little piece that is the difference in most cases, it’s intangible factors that come into play that are going to give teams the most success.”
Fridal is taking over a team that’s used to competing for RMAC and regional championships but one that wasn’t expecting a coaching change.
“This is a very unique situation because the program’s certainly not broken,” he said. “The two programs that I previously inherited had been in need of some TLC, to put that mildly, so here, there’s a great group of guys that are willing, that are hungry, that want to buy into that expectation. I don’t think the expectations I have are going to be radically different from the previous coach. It’s really going to be about enforcing those things and moving forward.
“I don’t think it’s going to be a huge lift, because these guys are hungry.”