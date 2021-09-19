All three goals came in the first 15 minutes Saturday in the Colorado Mesa men’s soccer team’s 2-1 loss to No. 25 Fort Hays State in Wichita Falls, Texas.
The No. 10 Mavericks (5-1-0) lost for the first time this season despite controlling play after the early scoring outburst.
The Tigers (3-2-1) scored 8:57 into the first half, but Leo Mireles tied it when he took a feed from John Roberts and scored at the 14:23 mark. Less than 30 seconds later, Anders Sandsto put the Tigers ahead for good and despite the Mavericks taking 14 more shots than Fort Hays, they couldn’t score the equalizer.
Mesa took 24 shots, putting 11 on goal, but Hays keeper Kieran Brown made 10 saves. The Tigers took 10 shots, and only three were on goal, but two got past Rhett Cook, who made one save.
Tennis
The CMU women’s team lost only a three-set match at No. 1 singles in a 6-1 victory over Fort Hays State in Pueblo.
Issy Coman battled back after losing the first set to Stefany Stemmer to force it to a third-set tiebreaker before losing 6-2, 6-7 (3-7), 1-0 (10-8). Colorado Mesa won the other five singles matches in straight sets, with freshman Audrey O’Rear’s 6-0, 6-3 win at No. 5 singles clinching the dual.
Cross Country
Kira MacGill was second in the women’s 5K race and Tony Torres third in the men’s 8K in the Mountaineer/Cowboy Invitational in Gunnison.
MacGill, the RMAC freshman of the year last fall, finished in 18 minutes, 15.39 seconds, with Lindsay Parsons fifth (19:16.14) and Alyssa Britton sixth (19:20.02), leading CMU to a second-place finish with 54 points. Western Colorado won with 32 points.
Torres was third behind a pair of Mountaineers, crossing in 26:06.49. Triston Charles (26:29.89) was 10th and Jerod Kuhn (26:31.58) 11th. The Mavericks were third with 62 points, behind Western Colorado and Adams State.