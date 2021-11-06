A few weeks ago, Carli Dare had a flashback.
“I remember a really cool moment I had a couple of weeks ago when all the little kids wanted to come and get autographs,” the redshirt freshman defender on the Colorado Mesa women’s soccer team said. “I remember doing that exact thing when I was like 9 years old. We did the walk-out and got to do the lineup with all the players and then we got to do autographs. It was cool to be able to be on the other side of it and be able to be that person for someone else.”
Dare, who grew up in Fruita and played at Fruita Monument High School and in the Fire FC club program, said she remembered when youth soccer players and fans didn’t really consider going to watch the CMU women’s team play.
Now she’s signing autographs for little girls as part of the regular-season RMAC championship team, a far cry from the past several years. Not since 2008 have the Mavericks been more than two games over .500, and in 2014, when Dare was in middle school, won only one game.
This team is 13-3 and Wednesday night’s loss to Westminster was the first in more than a month. The Mavericks, who play Fort Lewis at noon on Sunday in the RMAC quarterfinals at Maverick Field as the tournament’s No. 1 seed, gave up one goal last weekend. That hadn’t happened in more than 520 minute of game action, a string of five consecutive shutouts (including an overtime win) in the 10-game winning streak that was snapped by the Griffins.
“For most of the season it’s been like a ‘Is this happening?’ kind of thing, but as we keep winning and we’ve not conceded that many goals, it’s a confidence boost,” redshirt junior defender Lexi Newton, who, like Dare, is a local product, having played at Palisade. “We’re building our confidence toward the end of the season.”
Michaela Dangler, another Fruita Monument grad, scored in overtime last Friday in a 1-0 win at New Mexico Highlands, said the Mavericks turned last season’s can-dos into did-dos.
Picked to finish seventh in the preseason poll of RMAC coaches, the Mavericks not only are the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament, but they are receiving votes in the national poll and are No. 3 in the South Central Regional rankings.
“It’s all just coming together from last season. We had all these things that were like, hey, we know we can do that, we’re this close,” Dangler said. “This season it’s pushing through and accomplishing those things and now it’s like, ‘OK, that’s not something that’s really cool, that’s the new expectation.’ We build on that and we’re kind of creating a new layer of CMU soccer for in the future. That’s just so exciting and so fun to be a part of.”
Men rested, ready
The CMU men (14-3-1) are the No. 2 seed in the six-team conference tournament, so the Mavericks received a first-round bye, spending the first half of the week not knowing who they would face until Regis and Westminster played in the quarterfinals on Thursday. The Rangers won 1-0 to advance to Sunday’s 3 p.m. game at Maverick Field.
That was fine with second-year coach Jon Fridal, who said the Mavs focus on themselves anyway.
“I think if we learned anything this weekend (after losing 2-1 in double-overtime to Colorado School of Mines and tying Colorado Christian 1-1, also in double-OT) it’s just worry about ourselves and be the best version of ourselves,” he said. “I don’t think we need to be too clever in terms of trying to tweak things for other opponents. The entire time I’ve been here and throughout my coaching career, what we’ve been best at is making people adapt to us and adjust to us, so that’s our main focus.”
Midfielder Colton Shafer said now’s the time for the Mavericks to re-focus for the postseason, knowing any game could be their last.
“This is the part of the season you want to play in,” he said. “You really haven’t accomplished anything yet. Something we were trying to strive for all season was consistency and this weekend, it was kind of a disappointment with how it ended, but if we put that behind us going into this weekend, the rest of the season will be fine.”
The Mavs have a half-dozen seniors and an 11-man junior class, nine of whom are redshirt/COVID juniors. There’s a ton of experience they can fall back on as they seek their first RMAC tournament title since 2016. The older players have been impressing upon the underclassmen the importance of the playoff season. The Mavericks dropped from No. 12 to No. 16 in the national rankings this week, and are No. 5 in the regional rankings. The RMAC tournament champion receives an automatic bid to the NCAA playoffs out of Super Region 4.
“This is everything we’ve been training for,” redshirt junior defender Ethan Anderson said. “Leading up to this, we’ve been working really hard so our mindset is we can rest when we’ve accomplished what we accomplish. It’s all eyes on the next game.”