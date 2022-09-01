Conference titles are great. They aren’t enough for the Colorado Mesa soccer teams this fall.
The CMU men’s team came up short in the regular season, but won the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference tournament, then went 1-1 in the national playoffs.
The women did the opposite, winning the regular-season crown but getting upset on their home field in the semifinals of the RMAC tournament and missing the dance.
“We accomplished a lot last year but there were still some games we wanted to be playing in,” senior midfielder Colton Shafer said. “We’re letting the younger guys know that just because we won last year, just a conference championship doesn’t mean it’s gonna happen again. We still need to work hard and hopefully get to the national championship game in the end.”
The men, ranked No. 9 in the United Soccer Coaches Association preseason poll, opened the season last week, going 1-1 in Texas, and head to Salt Lake City on Saturday to face Western Oregon. The Mavs’ home opening weekend is Sept. 8 and 10 in the Soccer Showcase against Montana State Billings and Simon Fraser.
With eight seniors and three juniors, including RMAC tournament MVP Alec Fronapfel, coach Jon Fridal has the veteran group to go deep in the playoffs this fall. Mesa’s balanced offensive attack and stingy defense — CMU outscored its opponents 54-14 last season — will again be key. Nine players scored three or more goals last season, led by Fronapfel’s nine.
“At the end of the day, we’re a unit, everybody attacks and everybody defends,” Fridal said. “I think that’s what we’re trying to really figure out at this point, is to get back to that identity of just being that hard-working team. Yeah, we play an attractive style, we score goals and get clean sheets but it’s because of the work that we put in to get to that point.”
Ethan Anderson is one of the key cogs on the defense but also pushes up on offense, scoring four goals last season.
“No one person can win a game individually and I think that’s part of the beauty of this sport, you can’t accomplish anything by yourself,” he said. “We’re all working for each other and when some guy slips up, we have two, three, four, five guys there to help him out and we’re back in business.”
The women’s team is intent on taking the next step this fall.
“Kind of having that baseline from last year is exciting, but also, we talk a lot about having a short memory and none of that goes into this year,” redshirt junior defender Michaela Dangler said. “We use it as confidence, and we use it as proof that we can beat any team we face, but it’s a whole new season.
“We have a chip on our shoulder from the way things ended last year and I think that just makes our goals so much bigger, because we know that we can do it, but we didn’t accomplish it last year.”
Mikayla Eccher, a redshirt junior midfielder, echoed Dangler, saying, “We definitely don’t want to be that team who wins once and then doesn’t do it again.”
Coach Megan Remec has built the foundation with a still-young (only one senior) but experienced team, with a huge core of redshirt sophomores who took advantage of having two freshman seasons because of the pandemic. Reigning RMAC player of the year Lila Dere scored 15 goals last season, tied for most in the conference, but like the men, the Mavs have balance on the attack and play solid defense, allowing only 17 goals last fall.
Eccher and Dangler said the Mavs’ upperclassmen are making a concerted effort to continue to build the foundation they’ve set with the eight freshmen Remec brought in.
“We’re all here to work, especially this freshman class,” Eccher said. “They’re ready to get in and do the hard work and make those relationships with the upperclassmen and everyone on the team. I feel like the chemistry on this team is really good this year. A lot of people want to do great things and it definitely can happen this year.”
Remec likes that the Mavericks, who went 0-2 with a pair of one-goal losses in their opening trip to the Pacific Northwest, have high expectations. They play Nebraska-Kearney tonight in the Kickoff Weekend at Community Hospital Unity Field, then face Cal State-Dominguez Hills on Sunday.
“I think last season we put decisions in other people’s hands,” Remec said. “Being able to finish and compete throughout a whole season is really hard. That’s the challenge of it, but when you can do that, then you can control your own destiny, more than letting other people and kids control that. I think (the goal) would be having a complete season, be ready to go from the first game.”