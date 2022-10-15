Lila Dere hadn’t found the back of the net since becoming the career leader in goals for the Colorado Mesa women’s soccer team two weeks ago.
That ended Friday when Dere scored only 2 minutes, 36 seconds into the Mavericks’ 4-0 victory over Colorado Christian in Lakewood.
She added another goal, her 17th of the season, at the 21:30 mark, with both of her goals set up by Haley Klasner. Peyton Bundy sent a pass to Mikayla Eccher at the 36:39 mark to put the Mavericks up 3-0 at halftime.
Addie Randel’s fourth goal of the season made it 4-0 early in the second half.
The Mavericks (7-6-1, 5-3 RMAC) put six of their eight shots on goal, and the defense allowed eight shots to Colorado Christian (3-11, 2-7), with Chloe Dody making two saves for the win. Savannah Harvey made one more save in the second half.
Men’s soccer
Ethan Anderson, in his second game back from injury, scored 7:29 into the Mavericks’ game at South Dakota Mines, triggering a six-goal outburst in a 6-0 victory.
The six goals tied the highest output of the season for the Mavericks (8-5-1, 3-3-1 RMAC). Daisuke Takanaka scored at the 13:45 mark of the first half, then scored less than four minutes into the second half to all but put the game away for the Mavericks, who won their second straight game.
Matheus Lazzuri, Isa Trujillo and Alec Fronapfel scored in the second half, part of Mesa’s 25-5 shot advantage over the Hardrockers (1-12-2, 0-7). Mesa put 13 shots on goal, and Diego Chavez won his third straight game in goal, making two saves for the shutout. Chavez has not allowed a goal in five games this season.
Swimming & Diving
CMU’s women’s team is ranked third and the men’s team fourth in this week’s College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America rankings, which were released Friday.
The women received 276 points to achieve their highest ranking in program history, and the men, who got 268 points, tied for their best ranking in program history.