One goal in each half and some stingy defense led the Colorado Mesa women's soccer team to a 2-0 victory over Fort Lewis on Friday night at Community Hospital Unity Field, snapping the Mavericks' three-game losing streak.
Freshman Ally Wachtel scored her first collegiate goal in the 23rd minute. After Fort Lewis turned away a corner kick, the Mavericks regained control, with Haley Klasner sending a pass from the far sideline into the box. It was deflected by a Fort Lewis defender to the far side of the goal box, where Wachtel one-timed it out of the air into the net.
In the second half, Klasner and Kylie Wells teamed up, with Klasner playing the ball to Wells on the wing, then finding a spot just outside the goal box. Wells slipped the ball right back pass to Klasner, who sent it into the far corner of the net off her left foot for a 2-0 lead.
Mesa's defense allowed only eight shots — CMU (5-6-1, 3-3 RMAC) took 22 — and keeper Chloe Dody recorded her third solo shutout of the season, making four saves. She and Savannah Harvey also have a combined shutout.
The Mavericks were down one player the final 5½ minutes after Michaela Dangler was issued a red card. Dangler was playing the ball, cutting back toward the middle of the field and appeared get tripped up by the Skyhawks' Ellie Cook, which caused her to slide into Elizabeth David, taking her off her feet.
Volleyball
The No. 19 Mavericks made short work in their three-set sweep of Black Hills State in Spearfish, S.D., getting 11 kills from Erin Curl and holding the Yellowjackets to an .056 hitting efficiency.
Behind a season-high 12 service aces, the Mavericks dominated play in the 25-16, 25-9, 25-12 victory.
Colorado Mesa (12-4, 7-2 RMAC) hit .368, making only eight attack errors, with Tye Wedhorn adding nine kills from the middle and Sydney Leffler seven from the outside spot, giving the Mavericks weapons all along the front line. Savannah Spitzer and Sierra Hunt added five kills each.
Sabrina VanDeList had a career-high five aces and freshman Allison Waller tied her career high with three. Kerstin Layman, who had two aces, led Mesa's defense with 15 digs. The 12 aces were the most in a single match since 2015, when the Mavericks had 13 against Metro State.
Up two sets, CMU rattled off the first six points of the third set behind the serving of VanDeList, with Hunt, Curl and Wedhorn finishing off the first four points with kills. An ace by Waller made it 10-2, forcing Black Hills to call time, but when play resumed, Curl recorded two kills in a three-point span and the Mavericks never let the 'Jackets get closer than eight points the rest of the way.
The three-game sweep was the 11th of the season for the Mavericks. Black Hills State (2-15, 1-8) has lost four straight matches, all in straight sets, since sweeping South Dakota Mines, where the Mavericks play this afternoon.