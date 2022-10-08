One goal in each half and some stingy defense led the Colorado Mesa women's soccer team to a 2-0 victory over Fort Lewis on Friday night at Community Hospital Unity Field, snapping the Mavericks' three-game losing streak.

Freshman Ally Wachtel scored her first collegiate goal in the 23rd minute. After Fort Lewis turned away a corner kick, the Mavericks regained control, with Haley Klasner sending a pass from the far sideline into the box. It was deflected by a Fort Lewis defender to the far side of the goal box, where Wachtel one-timed it out of the air into the net.