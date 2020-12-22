Former Fruita Monument star Brandi Haller has joined Colorado Mesa University as a midyear addition.
The right-handed redshirt sophomore spent her freshman season with Midland Junior College in Midland, Texas, before playing at the University of Northern Colorado last spring.
“We are excited to welcome Brandi back home to play as a Maverick,” Assistant Coach Mercedes Bohte (Lovato) said in the school’s statement. “She brings Division I level experience as well as a desire to win. Her speed, strong bat and overall athleticism will be a great asset to our team and will help our team towards another RMAC Championship run this spring.”
Haller was a three-time first team all-conference selection at Fruita.