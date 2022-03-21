The Colorado Mesa University softball team is playing like an unstoppable force
The Mavericks have won 21-straight games after sweeping Adams State in a Sunday doubleheader by a combined score of 25-2 in Alamosa.
Ashley Bradford opened the first game with a lead-off home run. Ally Distler later sent a pitch over the fence for a two-run home run in the top of the first inning. By the end of the second inning, Mesa led 10-0.
Mesa was similarly effective in the bottom frames, with Shea Mauser pitching all five innings. She struck out seven batters, allowed just three hits and two earned runs in the 13-2 win.
The Mavericks (22-4, 14-0 RMAC) continued the dominance in game two.
They plated seven batters in the second inning. Brandi Haller kick started that with a three-run home run. Central High School-graduate Myah Arrieta then hit an RBI double and was brought home by an Ellie Smith home run.
Smith and Paige Adair combined for a three-hit shutout in five innings on the mound. Adair earned the win by fanning five of the 10 Adams (8-18, 3-13) batters she faced.
Mesa hasn’t lost to Adams since March 22, 2015.
Baseball
No. 6 Mesa was shocked by the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs in a 14-6 loss to close out the weekend series at Bergman Field.
Mesa, which won three of the four matchups, fell into a 2-1 hole in the first inning and trailed 6-1 entering the bottom of the fifth. Mesa (18-6, 9-3 RMAC) added a pair of runs to the board, but the Cougars responded quickly.
UCCS (8-14, 4-4) scored five in the top of the sixth to essentially ice the game. Mesa batters left 11 men on base. Spencer Bramwell and Harrison Rodgers each hit a home run. Rodgers was 3 for 5 on the day.
Joey Mazzetti was given the loss after pitching two innings and allowing two earned runs, walking three batters and striking out three.
Women’s Lacrosse
Mesa (3-1) was brought down to earth by Florida Southern College (6-1) in Lakeland, Florida.
The Moccasins scored 10 goals in the first quarter to roll to a 20-8 win. The Mavericks trailed 15-4 at halftime. Kiley Davis provided a bright spot for the Mavericks by scoring four goals, bringing her season total to 13.
Women’s Golf
Colorado Mesa finished fourth at the El Cheapo Classic in Pueblo on Sunday. The tournament was scheduled to pay the first round on Sunday and the second on Monday but was scrunched into one day. The Mavericks shot a 623 for 47 collective strokes over par.
Elly Walters finished tied for fifth place for the Mavericks at seven over par. She was followed by Cassidy Phelan, who finished tied for 16th at 11 over par. Nebraska-Kearney won the tournament. The best individual finisher was Faith Kilgore from Colorado Christian.
Tennis
The men’s tennis team lost to Holy Names 4-3 while the women’s team won 7-0. Holy Names had just four women healthy.
For the men, the No. 1 doubles team of Tyler Landen and Christian Albrechtsen lost 6-4. The No. 2 doubles team of Steven Howe and Jandre van Wyk lost 6-3. The No. 3 doubles team Jorge Abreu and Tegan Hartman won 6-3.
In Men's singles, three Mavericks won. No. 1 player Howe won 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (9-7). No. 2 singles player Albrechtsen lost 6-4, 7-5. No. 3 singles Jorge Abreu won the first set 6-4, but lost the final two by the same score. No. 4 singles Landen won his first set 6-2 before losing the final two 6-2, 6-4. No. 5 singles van Wyk won 7-6 (7-2), 6-2 and No. 6 Hartman 6-4, 6-3.
For the women, the No. 1 doubles team of Macy Richards and Makenna Livingston lost their first set 4-2 before the match was ruled unfinished. The No. 2 doubles team of Halle Romero and Issy Coman won 6-1, and the No. 3 duo Maike Waldburger and Paige Furin won by default.
In women's singles, No. 1 player Coman won 6-3, 6-2. No. 2 singles player Livingston won by retirement. No. 3 singles Waldburger won 6-1, 6-3 and No. 4 singles Romero won 6-2, 7-5. No. 5 singles Richards and No. 6 singles Julianna Campos won by default.