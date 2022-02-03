Mercedes Bohte didn’t mince words when talking about the upcoming softball season at Colorado Mesa.
“We’re gonna win a lot of games.”
The Mavericks are coming off a 39-5 season, a conference regular-season and tournament championship and another regional tournament appearance and are ranked 21st in the national preseason rankings.
They return two consensus first-team All-Americans and the bulk of the lineup, including the entire pitching staff, plus the RMAC pitcher of the year and player of the year.
After leading the nation in winning percentage (.886) and scoring (394 runs, an average of 8.95 per game), there’s nothing but optimism for the Mavericks, who open the season Friday at the Concordia Kickoff Classic in Irvine, California.
Among the five teams the Mavs will face is 2021 national runner-up, third-ranked Biola, and No. 10 Concordia.
With their All-Americans, RMAC player of the year Ellie Smith, their pitcher/designated player who hit .444 with 19 home runs and had a 13-1 pitching record with a 2.19 ERA and 63 strikeouts, and outfielder Lauren Wedman, who hit school-record .514 with 67 RBI, leading the way, the Mavericks are loaded up and down the lineup.
Senior Paige Adair was the 2021 RMAC pitcher of the year (20-3, 2.31 ERA, 119 strikeouts), and CMU also returns all-conference catcher Ally Distler and third baseman Nicole Christensen.
The middle infield of Aislyn Sharp and Ashley Bradford also returns, and the Mavs brought in a couple of transfers, outfielder Iliana Mendoza from Eastern New Mexico, who played summer softball with Wedman, and hard-hitting catcher Kaytlyn Cripps, who hit a dozen home runs and hit .364 at Salt Lake Community College.
Having all three pitchers returning is a plus, and all three — Smith, Adair and Shea Mauser — will hand the ball off if the Mavs need a different look.
“What’s really unique about our staff is that we can all start a game and we’re all good enough to close the game,” Smith said. “I think we really bought into more of the team staff setting, trusting each other. If I don’t have a good day, Shea or Paige will back me up and the same for me to them and I think that’s what’s going to take us far.
“We all pitch very differently and I think that really helps us in the long run.”
Offensively, Smith provides plenty of power, but the Mavericks hit to all fields, with 84 doubles, 13 triples and 63 home runs last season. For comparison, their opponents hit 36 doubles, five triples and 29 home runs against them — and scored 253 fewer runs.
Distler, who did the bulk of the catching last season as a freshman, said she’s built a rapport with the pitchers that allows her to handle the staff better this spring.
“Just the friendships I’ve built with each pitcher, I’m kind of able to talk to them however I need to talk to them,” she said. “I know how to deal with each one, and each girl is different, so I’m definitely a lot more confident this year being able to help them out on the mound when they’re struggling.”
The confidence is mutual for the pitchers, Smith said.
“We trust everyone on our catching staff in any situation so I think having that strong connection all three of us have with all three of our catchers is helpful for us,” she said. “We can trust ourselves and they can trust us.”
Smith is eager to play close to her home in Riverside, California, this weekend, but even more, the Mavericks can’t wait to play nonconference opponents after last spring’s RMAC-only regular season. Facing some of the top teams in the West this weekend should give the Mavs a good measuring stick of what lies ahead.
“Last year we practiced for six weeks before we played and I remember some of the girls, especially the pitchers, were like, can we face some other people now?” Bohte said. “With the COVID year (2020) when we didn’t get to reach the postseason and didn’t get to experience those other teams, and then last year not seeing them and then getting to regionals and realizing we have the toughest region (in the nation), but we were one hit away.
“Maybe one error less, one more strikeout on our side and we would have won those games and I think seeing that, especially Ellie, Ally and some of the other younger players, they actually can believe that we can reach that next level. We can win regionals, we can get to super regionals and get to the World Series.”