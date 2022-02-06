Colorado Mesa gave up a pair of runs in the top of the seventh inning for the second straight game, losing 2-0 on Saturday to Chico State in the Concordia Kickoff Classic softball tournament in Irvine, California.
In the bottom of the second, the Mavericks threatened when Nicole Christensen hit a leadoff single up the middle. With one out, Ava Fugate walked, but Ashley Bradford grounded back to the pitcher, who threw Christensen out at third. After an infield single by Myah Arrieta loaded the bases, Brandi Haller struck out.
Paige Adair retired the first 15 batters in order, with Hailey Seva breaking up the perfect game with a leadoff single in the sixth. Adair got out of a jam with runners at second and third with two out when she struck out Rachael Bles.
CMU went down in order in the bottom of the sixth, and a leadoff double by Chico’s Reilani Peleti set the Wildcats up in the seventh.
A sacrifice bunt moved pinch-runner Blaire Willson to second and Alani Nguyen singled to right field to get the run home. An RBI double off Ellie Smith made it 2-0, and again, CMU was set down in order in the bottom of the seventh.
The Mavericks managed only four hits, all singles, by Lauren Wedman, Christensen, Bradford and Arrieta.
Concordia 5, Colorado Mesa 3: The No. 21 Mavericks gave up four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to erase a 3-1 lead against 10th-ranked Concordia.
Down 1-0, Ally Distler lifted a sacrifice fly to score Bryerly Avina in the third inning, and Arrieta tripled in the fourth to drive Bradford in with the go-ahead run. Brandi Haller fouled out to left, deep enough to score Arrieta and put the Mavericks (1-3) up 3-1.
The Eagles scored an unearned run off Smith in the fourth before Missy Nemeth drilled a bases-loaded double to left, driving in three more runs.
The Mavericks managed only one base runner over the final three innings.
Wedman went 2 for 4 and Bradford 2 for 3 for CMU which wraps up its opening weekend this morning against Sonoma State.
Smith, pitching in relief of Shea Mauser, allowed two runs on three hits over the final three innings. Mauser gave up three runs on five hits in her three innings.
Women's Wrestling
Marissa Gallegos, in her first competition of the season for Colorado Mesa, won the 123-pound bracket in the Grand View Open in Des Moines, Iowa.
Kaylee Lacy Haynes won the 136-pound championship, with five other CMU wrestlers placing.
Gallegos, who has been competing for the U.S. national team this season as well as the Mavericks, defeated Alisha Howk of the Victory School of Wrestling 6-2. The Victory School of Wrestling is a chartered club out of River Falls, Wisconsin, that trains elite wrestlers. Gallegos won her first five matches by technical fall to reach the final.
Haynes won her title match by pinning Madison Diaz of Grand Valley University in 2 minutes, 26 seconds. In her first four matches, Haynes recorded two technical falls and two pins.
Claire DiCugno reached the championship match at 130 pounds, losing 8-0 to Lexi Basham of Texas Wesleyan. DiCugno had four technical falls in her early rounds and won her semifinal match 7-0.
Jayleen Sekona placed third at 191 pounds, defeating America Lopez of Iowa Wesleyan 2-0. Anja Tschohl lost the third-place match at 116 pounds to Mateah Roehl by pin, and Jolynn Harris was fifth, getting a forfeit at 136 pounds when she was to face teammate Holly Beaudoin.
Track and Field
Eddie Kurjak had a memorable college debut, clearing 6 feet, 8¾ inches to place second the high jump at the Mines Winter Classic in Golden, provisionally qualifying for the NCAA Division II indoor national championships. The height is the third-best height in CMU's indoor track history.
Kurjak, the 2021 Class 4A state high jump champion at Longmont High School, is redshirting on the CMU men's basketball team this season.
Justin Thompson and Hayden Riley won events on the second day of the indoor meet.
Thompson won the long jump, clearing 24 feet, 10 inches, with Zace Buckhold fourth (22-9 1/4). Riley claimed the shot put with a best throw of 55-1 1/2. Thompson was also third in the men’s 60 meters (7.09) and Dawson Heide was second in the 60 hurdles (8.24), only .04 behind Everett Delate of Colorado Mines. Jameson Moore was third in the weight throw (49-7 3/4).
Mica Jenrette placed second and Kailey Paterson third in the women’s 60-meter hurdles, with Jenrette clocking a time of 9.32 seconds, with Paterson crossing in 9.40. Jordan Brockman was fourth in 9.50.
At the New Mexico Classic, Kelsey Montague broke the CMU men's indoor record in the 400 meters, running 49.89 seconds, breaking Augustus Barnes' record that had stood since 2013. A handful of CMU sprinters entered the meet, which featured mainly Division I competition. Montague placed 22nd in the finals.
Sierra Arceneaux ran a personal-best and provisional qualifying time of 24.34 seconds in the 200 meters on Friday and followed that up with a time of 7.64 seconds in her qualifying heat of the 60 meters, another national provisional time. She placed 11th in the finals in 7.69 seconds, with Rachel Crutcher 13th (7.70).