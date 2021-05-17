What a difference 48 hours makes.
Friday evening, parents and fans of the Colorado Mesa softball team were fretting about the possibility of the Mavericks missing the NCAA playoffs after they were upset by Colorado Christian in the winners’ bracket semifinal of the RMAC tournament.
Sunday evening, the Mavericks were relaxing after winning three straight games Saturday — two against the Cougars — to win the tournament title and earn an automatic bid to the South Central Regional tournament.
The Mavericks (38-3) even moved up one spot from last week’s regional ranking to the No. 4 seed in the tournament, which begins Wednesday in Commerce, Texas.
CMU plays the host Lions (28-16) in the first round at 11 a.m. (MDT) Wednesday.
The winner will run up against top-seeded Oklahoma Christian (37-7), which was upset in the Lone Star Conference tournament last week but still held onto its No. 1 position in the region.
Colorado Mesa, with the best winning percentage in the nation (.927), is the only RMAC team in the field.
West Texas A&M (33-10) earned the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye, with Angelo State (33-12) the No. 3 seed and facing No. 6 Texas A&M-Kingsville (23-12).
All regional games will be streamed free of charge on the Lone Star Conference Digital Network.
The regional champion advances to the Division II national tournament May 27-31 at Metro State in Denver.
Baseball
The top-ranked Mavericks host the RMAC tournament starting Wednesday at Suplizio Field, taking on the team it just swept last weekend, Colorado Christian, in the opening round of the six-team, double-elimination tournament.
With high school graduations in the evenings this week, the tournament will take a break after the first two games of the day Wednesday and Thursday as to not disrupt commencement.
The championship games will start a little later Saturday than usual to accommodate CMU’s two graduation ceremonies.
The Mavericks, who have won nine straight conference regular-season titles, play the second game of the day, starting at 2 p.m.
Second-seeded Metro State plays No. 5 CSU-Pueblo at 10 a.m., with No. 3 CU-Colorado Springs and No. 4 Regis playing at 8 p.m.
A CMU victory would put the Mavericks in the 2 p.m. game on Thursday, with a loss dropping them into an elimination game at 10 a.m.
Tickets for the tournament are on sale at rmacsports.org, with a limit of 2,500 tickets sold per day. Tickets will be sold at the gate, provided any remain.