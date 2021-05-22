Good pitching beat the highest scoring team in the nation Friday in an elimination game of the South Central Regional softball tournament in Commerce, Texas.
Colorado Mesa was limited to one run on only two hits — and scored its only run before it got a hit — in a 3-1 loss to the Lions, the second time in the regional the Mavs lost to Commerce.
It ended CMU’s season at 39-5.
Commerce scored its first run in the second inning when Paige Adair gave up a one-out triple and got the next hitter to ground out, scoring the run.
The Mavericks tied it in the fourth, with Brooke Doumer drawing a four-pitch walk to lead off the inning. Lauren Wedman bunted her to second, and Doumer took third on a wild pitch. After Ellie Smith walked, Sarah Staudle reached on a fielder’s choice, scoring Doumer. The throw from shortstop to second to try to get Smith was muffed, allowing both runners to reach. Nicole Christensen was hit by a pitch, loading the bases and giving the Mavericks a chance to take control.
Ally Distler fouled out and Aislyn Sharp flied out to right to end that threat.
Tied 1-1 entering the bottom of the sixth, the Lions loaded the bases with two out and Ta’Lyn Moody beat out an infield single to second, scoring the go-ahead run. Sharp’s throw to first was wide, scoring another run.
With two out in the top of the seventh, Ashley Bradford singled up the middle, but pinch-hitter Camryn Mullen’s fly ball to shallow center was caught on the run by Moody, ending CMU’s season.
The loss ended the careers of Staudle and Doumer, and Smith, who relieved Adair in the third inning, took her first loss of the season, finishing at 13-1. Redshirt sophomore right fielder Lauren Wedman broke CMU’s single-season record with a .514 batting average, beating Brooke Hodgson’s 2018 mark by six percentage points.
The two hits were a season low for CMU, which averaged 10.79 hits and 8.95 runs a game. Mesa’s five losses this season equaled the 2018 mark.