Ellie Smith believes a relaxed hitter is a dangerous hitter.
The redshirt sophomore designated hitter for the Colorado Mesa softball team must be the most chill player in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
Smith drove in eight of Colorado Mesa’s 20 runs in a 10-1, 10-6 doubleheader sweep of New Mexico Highlands on Friday afternoon, giving her 35 on the season. She went 3 for 3 in the opener, including a second-inning grand slam, and two doubles, raising her batting average to .448. Her only base hit of the second game was a bases-clearing double in the Mavs’ six-run fourth inning.
“When I’m up there I don’t stress, oh I have to get a hit, I’m just, OK, if the ball’s there, I’m going to swing at it, if it’s not my pitch I’m not going to swing. That’s the mentality we have,” she said. “One thing I say especially in a tight situation or bases loaded is, I know my teammates, we’re all here for each other and you can feel that energy. One thing that I say is that this is my thing to do, I’ve been put in this situation before and I know how to come out of this.”
So when the bases were juiced both times she was at the plate Friday, she knew what to do, and it wasn’t swing for the fences — even though that’s what happened.
“I was just thinking, whatever happens, just get on base, this is your moment,” she said. “This is what you live for. Honestly, the pressure, I love it. That’s what I play for, I love coming up in those situations, I want to be in that situation and any of our players think the exact same thing.”
Just about every hitter in the lineup for No. 19 CMU (17-1, 17-1 RMAC) is dangerous right now. Lauren Wedman drove in six runs in the doubleheader and Nicole Christensen three more, extending her hitting streak to 14 games. She drilled a leadoff home run in the second inning of the opener and a two-run shot in the fourth inning of the second game.
Wedman, who’s hitting .542, tripled in each game, including one with the bases loaded to put the opener out of reach.
Paige Adair (9-0) struck out seven in the first game, retiring 10 of the first 12 batters she faced.
Shea Mauser (3-1) ran into trouble in the fifth inning of the second game, giving up a grand slam to Carlee Gonzalez with the Mavericks two outs from ending the game on the run rule. Smith came on to pitch and struck out five of the 11 batters she faced over 2 2/3 innings.
Women’s Wrestling
Marissa Gallegos went 0-2 in the 53-kilogram bracket at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Fort Worth, Texas.
Gallegos, a redshirt sophomore, lost by a 13-2 technical fall to Alisha Howk of Sunkist Kids Wrestling in her first match, then lost 10-0 to Alexandra Hedrick of Simon Fraser University.
Men’s Lacrosse
Hunter Holcomb scored only 2 ½ minutes into the game and the Mavericks scored seven goals in the first quarter in their 16-6 victory over Westminster in the RMAC opener for both teams.
The Mavericks (4-1, 1-0 RMAC) took 49 shots to 26 for the Griffins (2-4, 0-1), putting 30 on goal. Carson Schwark scored three goals, AJ Switzer, James Steinke, Sergio Pelayo and Jake Keyes scored two each, with five others adding one. Griphen Jolly made seven saves for the victory.