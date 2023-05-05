Colorado Mesa needed one hit Thursday to put itself in position to upend the top seed in the RMAC softball tournament.
Instead, with one out and the bases loaded in the top of the seventh inning, a combacker to the pitching circle turned into a game-ending double play as Colorado Christian claimed a 2-0 victory.
A first-inning home run was all Marisa Nehm gave up until the sixth inning, when the Cougars scored a big insurance run on the only error of the game. Camryn Quilling singled to lead off the inning for the Cougars, but Nehm got a pair of fly balls for outs and got Kenzie Middleton to ground to short. The ball was hit to Ashley Bradford’s backhand, but after making the stop, her throw got past Sarah Jorissen at first.
Quilling never slowed down, scoring from first on the throwing error. Middleton ended up at third before Nehm got Savannah Tourville to ground out.
The Mavericks, who have rallied late in games all season, nearly did it again against the Cougars (53-4), ranked eighth in the nation and third in the South Central Region. With one out, Aislyn Sharp walked and Miranda Pruitt and Brandi Haller were both hit by pitches, loading the bases.
With Dakota DiPaola, running for Sharp, at third and Ava Fugate, running for Pruitt, at second, giving the Mavs plenty of speed to score two on a base hit, Jorissen grounded back to Kali Crandall. The Cougars’ pitcher threw DiPaola out at the plate and Middleton complete the double play by throwing Jorissen out at first.
The Mavericks (29-22) dropped into the elimination bracket, playing at 9 this morning against Chadron State. If Mesa wins that game, it will play again at 4:30 p.m.
Three home runs powered the Mavericks to a 4-2 victory over Colorado School of Mines in the first game of the tournament.
In a scoreless tie in the bottom of the third, Makayla Westmoreland laced a double to the left-field corner, but Iliana Mendoza and Bella Aragon both popped out. Bradford followed with a no-doubt home run to right field for a 2-0 lead against the Orediggers’ Sadriena Rodriguez, who threw a one-hit shutout against the Mavs last weekend.
Back-to-back home runs leading off the fourth by Sharp and Pruitt made it 4-0 before the Orediggers tried to rally against Hannah Sattler.
Lauren Decker singled with one out and Aubree Karraker followed with a two-run home run. Sattler issued a two-out walk, but Pruitt snared a popup behind the plate to end the threat.
In the seventh, the Orediggers had runners at first and second with one out,but Kendall Aragon hit into a double play, with Sharp fielding her ground ball to get the force at third, then throwing across the diamond to end the game.
Sattler (15-11) allowed six hits, walked two and struck out one. Pruitt had two of CMU’s six hits, including her 13th home run of the season. Bradford’s home run gave her 13 and Sharp hit her eighth of the season.
Men’s Lacrosse
A 13-2 onslaught in the first quarter put the Mavs’ RMAC Tournament semifinal game against Adams State out of reach early in a 23-3 victory at Community Hospital Unity Field.
Jed Brummett scored four goals on only eight shots and added a pair of assists as the Mavericks (15-2) built a 21-2 halftime lead and added one goal in each of the final two quarters.
AJ Switzer scored three goals in four shots, with Connor Jensen also recording a hat trick. Ethan Points and Sal Iaria scoring two goals each.
The Mavericks gave up the first goal of the game, then rattled off 10 in a row in a 10-minute span, with Switzer and Brummett scoring two goals apiece.
Mac Bayless allowed two goals and made one save in the first quarter to get the win, with three other keepers getting one quarter each.
Of CMU’s 48 shots, 27 came in the first quarter — Adams State (2-8) took 18 shots the entire game. As usual, the Mavericks won the majority of faceoffs, 25 of 30, and had 53 groundballs to the Grizzlies’ 14.
The Mavericks will play for the conference tournament title at 7:30 tonight against the winner of Thursday’s late game between Westminster and CSU Pueblo.