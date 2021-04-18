The hard-hitting, dugout-chattering Colorado Mesa softball team learned a lesson Saturday — you come out flat, you get beat.
“We started flat and we stayed flat the whole game,” CMU interim coach Mercedes Bohte said after the Mavericks split Saturday’s RMAC doubleheader with the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs. “We had a couple of players with multiple hits but you can’t string much together when only one or two are hitting.”
The Mavericks used a five-run fifth inning in the opener to beat the Mountain Lions 9-2, but were unusually subdued during their annual Swing for Life doubleheader to benefit breast cancer research.
Brooke Doumer hit a fourth-inning home run and drove in three runs in the first game, and went 5 for 7 on the day. Lauren Wedman was 3 for 4 in the opener and 1 for 4 in the second game, when the Mavericks stranded eight runners in a 4-3 loss.
“We should always score more than three runs against a team like that, especially the way we’ve been scoring,” Bohte said. The Mavericks entered the day as the top-scoring team in the nation, scoring 10.42 runs a game. “Just giving up four runs, that should be an easy win.”
The No. 19 Mavericks (24-2, 24-2 RMAC) had all kinds of chances to break the second game open, leaving the bases loaded in the first inning and stranding two in scoring position in the fifth in a 2-2 game.
Sarah Staudle singled to lead off the bottom of the sixth and pinch-runner Drew Sims took second on a wild pitch. She moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Aislyn Sharp and scored on pinch-hitter Camryn Mullen’s double to the gap in left-center for a 3-2 lead.
The Mavs’ defense made three outstanding plays in the final two innings, starting with a diving catch by Nicole Christensen at third base to end the sixth. Paige Adair, who replaced Ellie Smith in the third inning after striking out 10 batters in the first game, made a diving catch of a popped-up bunt with a runner on first in the seventh.
Doumer made a diving catch in center on a sinking line drive and came up throwing, nearly doubling Mia Perez off first base.
The throw that would have ended the game was a half-step late as Perez scampered back. The Mountain Lions’ next hitter, Sawyer Brewster, drove a home run deep to left for a 4-3 lead.
Christensen’s grounder forced Bryerly Avila at second in the bottom of the seventh. It ended Christensen’s 21-game hitting streak, and the Mavs’ 10-game winning streak came to an end when Brandi Haller lined out to short.
“The nice thing about playing four games,” Bohte said, “you can still come back and show them the team that you are.”
Men’s Soccer
With a division title and a first-round bye in the RMAC playoffs on the line, the Mavericks wasted no time against Regis, scoring 32 seconds into a 5-0 victory at Maverick Field.
Ramses Atahualpa found the lower left side of the net before anyone had time to settle in.
Alec Fronapfel made it 2-0 less than 13 minutes later and John Roberts made it 3-0 one minute before halftime.
Colorado Mesa (5-0-1) got goals from Fronapfel and Gabriel Peres in the second half and Brendan Brown made three saves for the shutout to clinch the Rocky Division title.
The Mavericks put 10 of their 11 shots on goal.
CMU will be the No. 1 overall seed in the conference playoffs, edging Mountain Division champion Colorado Mines (5-0-1) in the conference RPI. The division champions receive a bye in Tuesday’s quarterfinals, with the semifinals on Friday and championship game Sunday at Maverick Field.
Tennis
Thiago Nejm made his senior day count, winning both his doubles and singles matches in the CMU men’s team’s 5-2 victory over Colorado College.
After teaming with Christian Albrechtsen to win their No. 2 doubles match 6-2, Nejm gutted out a 5-7, 6-1, 10-7 victory at No. 5 singles. Steven Howe won his No. 2 singles match 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 and Moises Cure also won a three-setter at No. 3 singles, 6-2, 6-7 (7-4), 6-0.
The CMU women cruised past CSU-Pueblo in the morning 7-0, then downed Colorado College 6-1.
Maike Waldburger won both of her No. 1 singles matches and she and Carolena Campos claimed a pair of 6-1 victories at No. 1 doubles. Campos, the only senior on the women’s team, lost her No. 2 singles match against Colorado College 7-6 (8-6), 6-3 after a 6-1, 6-0 victory at No. 3 singles against CSU-Pueblo.
Beach Volleyball
The Mavericks lost 3-0 to top-seeded Tampa in their final pool match of the AVCA Small College Nationals, then dropped their challenge match to Palm Beach Atlantic 3-2. Colorado Mesa will play in the Gold bracket today that will determine the championship.
Savannah Ott and Hailey Peters placed second in the separate doubles challenge, losing 21-16, 21-16 to Texas A&M-Kingsville.