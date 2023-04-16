As Iliana Mendoza was sprinting to first base to beat out an infield single, Crouch raced home from second base, sliding in just ahead of the tag to lift Colorado Mesa to a 5-4 victory over Regis in the first game of a key RMAC doubleheader at Bus Bergman Sports Complex.
In the second game, the Rangers (26-18, 23-11 RMAC) held off another rally by CMU (26-15, 24-9) for a 3-2 victory. The Mavericks are second in the conference behind Colorado Christian, with Regis fourth, trailing Metro State.
Regis scored a pair of runs in the top of the seventh to tie the first game, but Brandi Haller worked a walk to lead off the bottom half.
She, though, was picked off first ahead of Crouch’s double off the wall in right-center. Sarah Jorissen struck out, but Mendoza’s base hit was deep enough in the hole at short to allow her to beat the throw, and with two out, Crouch was running on contact.
Jorissen doubled home a pair of runs in the third inning and in the fourth, Aislyn Sharp’s infield single that hopped over the shortstop’s glove, got another run home. Sharp, who has moved back to second base from third with Myah Arrieta out with an injury, made it 4-2 with a solo home run to left in the sixth inning.
The Rangers’ Sienna Reed lined a sharp single up the middle to score a pair of runs off Marisa Nehm in the seventh. Nehm (6-1) threw the final two innings in relief of Hannah Sattler, who allowed two runs on eight hits through five innings.
Ashley Bradford drove in both of the Mavericks’ runs in the second game with an RBI single in the third and a solo home run in the seventh, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Olivia Wick’s two-run double in the fifth that broke a 1-1 tie.
Mesa loaded the bases after Bradford’s leadoff home run, with Jorissen doubling down the right-field line. Crouch walked, but was erased on Ava Fugate’s fielder’s choice, with pinch-runner Dakota DiPaola moving to third.
Fugate move up on a passed ball and Mendoza walked, bringing reliever Kylie Harpman in for the Rangers. On a full count, Olivia Litzen grounded out to first to give the Rangers the split.
Tennis
The CMU women lost only six games in their 7-0 sweep of CSU Pueblo at the Elliott Tennis Center.
Five of the singles matches were won 6-0, 6-0, with Issy Coman (No. 1), Macy Richards (No. 2), Julianna Campos (No. 3), Kristen Thomas (No. 5) and Delia Maier (No. 6) picking up double-bagel wins. Paige Furin won her No. 4 match 6-0, 6-3.
All three of the doubles matches were won 6-1.
The women wrapped up the regular season with a 4-3 victory over Metro State, but the men’s season came to an end with a 5-2 loss to the Roadrunners. The women’s team qualified for the Pacific West Conference tournament next week in Surprise, Arizona.
After winning the doubles point, Coman claimed a 6-2, 6-2 victory at No. 2 singles and Richards won another 6-0, 6-0 decision at No. 3. Campos won the first set of her No. 5 singles match 6-4, but dropped the first game of the second set. However, her opponent, Kambra Roles, was forced to default because of an injury, which ended up clinching the dual.
The men’s team got wins at No. 4 singles from Henry Scheck 5-7, 6-4, 10-8, and Jandre Van Wyk at No. 6, 4-6, 6-3 10-6.
Beach volleyball
CMU swept pool play with a 3-2 victory over Spring Hill to advance to the challenge match round in the AVCA Small College Championship, then defeated Texas A&M-Kingsville 3-1 to reach today’s four-team championship bracket.
Holly Schmidt and Macie Lachemann claimed a 21-17, 21-14 victory at No. 1, with Hahni Johnson and Savannah Spitzer winning 23-21, 21-19 at No. 2. Jada Hall and Gracyn Spresser won 21-15, 21-17 at No. 3 to send the Mavericks into the final four. CMU faces Palm Beach Atlantic this morning in the semifinals, with Concordia playing Tampa in the other semifinal.