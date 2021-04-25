Drew Sims is fast. How fast, you might ask?
Well, she was crossing first base Saturday before Colorado Christian second baseman Stephanie Day fielded her bunt in the second inning of Game 1 of the Mavericks’ doubleheader sweep.
That’s how fast.
“I mean, the speed helps. Absolutely it does,” Sims said after her speed came into play a few times in the Mavs’ crucial 7-2, 2-0 doubleheader sweep in the series between the top two teams in the RMAC. “But it really does come down to placement of the ball, even if it is an outside pitch because as a slapper, I get a lot of outside pitches, and being able to reach that over the plate and still get that angle to get it to the right side most of the time. Since I was 14, if I run past the first baseman before she fields it, I will be safe.”
The No. 17 Mavericks (28-2, 28-2 RMAC) scored six runs in the first two innings of the opener, with Ellie Smith lifting a first-inning home run over the scoreboard in left-center.
After Ashley Bradford doubled and Sims beat out her first bunt of the day, Brooke Doumer walked to load the bases for Lauren Wedman, the top hitter in the conference, who laced a three-run double into the left field corner.
Doumer scored all the way from first, sliding in under the tag at the plate, but home plate umpire Heidi Cliff didn’t signal her safe. Instead, she stared at the plate as Doumer glanced at Caitlin McCarthy, the Cougars’ catcher, then planted her foot on the plate — and Cliff made the safe call.
Wedman came home on Smith’s second home run of the day, her 12th of the season.
Paige Adair was outstanding in the circle, throwing a no-hitter through four innings against a team that entered the series hitting .377 and on a seven-game winning streak.
She gave up a base hit in the fifth, then retired five straight before hitting a batter in the sixth. Caitlin McCarthy beat out an infield single in the seventh and Samaria Roope drove a two-run home run to right, but Adair got a popout and groundout to end the game.
“With a team like that, that’s a good hitting team,” Adair said. “You have to be locked in even if you have an eight-run lead, a 10-run lead. You take a couple of pitches off and they’ll hit it over. I missed one pitch and they hit it over. You’ve got to be locked in the whole time, no matter the lead.”
Sims’ speed was on display again in the second game, beating out another bunt in the third inning and speeding to third on a bunt by Doumer. The Mavs’ senior center fielder collided with Day, who covered first on the bunt, and the ball came out of Day’s glove.
A fly ball to left by Wedman allowed Sims to easily score from third. It was the only run of the game until Doumer walked and scored on a base hit by Smith in the fifth.
Smith and Shea Mauser combined on a two-hit shutout in the second game. They let their defense do the work, with Smith striking out two and Mauser one, and the Mavericks overcame a three-error game to win.
Nicole Christensen bobbled a couple of balls at third base, but with one play more than made up for them. The Cougars (23-8, 22-5) loaded the bases with one out in the fourth inning against Smith, and CMU interim coach Mercedes Bohte came out to talk strategy.
“I went out there to talk to Ellie, bases loaded, it’s a tough situation,” Bohte said. “Ally (Distler, CMU’s catcher) comes up and says, ‘They have lefties coming up, they haven’t done anything today, Nicole is going to make a play here, we’re going to get a double play.’
“I was thinking ground ball, throw it home or tagging her, something like that, but I was like, we can do it. I have the confidence this club can make a play when we need to. We asked them to be tough this weekend, and that was an example of her being tough.”
Just like that, Christensen snared a hard-hit low line drive and sprinted to third to complete an inning-ending double play, pumping her fist after saving at least one, and possibly two, runs.
The Mavericks can all but lock up their fifth straight regular-season conference title this weekend.
“We talked before the game and all week, there’s been a lot of hype around this series,” Adair said. “We know that, but we just made a point to say it’s just another softball game, some out and play like we know how and that showed.”