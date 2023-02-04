Rylee Crouch came up with clutch plays offensively and defensively Friday to lead the Colorado Mesa softball team to a pair of victories in the Concordia Kickoff Classic in Irvine, California.
After throwing out the potential tying run to preserve the Mavs’ 2-1 victory over Cal State Monterey Bay in the opener, Crouch hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to give CMU a 4-3 win over Cal State East Bay.
After the Mavericks gave up three runs in the top of the seventh inning against East Bay, Aislyn Sharp beat out an infield single and Brandi Haller beat out a sacrifice bunt to put runners at first and second. Iliana Mendoza bunted them over one base to set up Crouch, who hit the Mavs’ first home run of the season, a shot to left-center.
Crouch also drove in the Mavs’ first run of the game on a sacrifice fly to center with the bases loaded, scoring Miranda Pruitt, who led off the inning with a base hit to center.
Freshman Kennedy Vis ran into trouble in the seventh inning, and was relieved by Sarah Jorissen after the Pioneers scored a pair of runs and had the bases loaded. Jorissen walked the first batter she faced but got out of the jam with a ground ball back to the circle.
Vis, a Central High School graduate, allowed three runs on five hits, walked one and struck out two in her college debut, going 6 2/3 innings. Jorissen got the victory.
In the opener, Crouch threw out a runner at third base from right field to complete the game-ending double play.
With one out and a runner on second, Haylee Clay lifted a fly ball to right field. Crouch made the catch and the runner, Sofia Cervantes, tagged up, but Crouch’s throw to Sharp was right on line to end the game.
The Otters scored their run earlier in the seventh, stringing three singles together, to cut CMU’s lead in half.
Crouch tripled to right field with two out in the third and came home on freshman Dakota DiPaola’s infield single to shortstop. DiPaola, who hit leadoff, had a pair of hits in her collegiate debut.
The Mavericks added what ended up being the winning run in the top of the seventh inning when Jorissen hit a one-out double and pinch runner Makayla Westmoreland scored on Pruitt’s sacrifice fly to right field.
Hannah Sattler scattered six hits to get the win. She struck out two and didn’t walk a batter.
Wrestling
Three bonus-point victories kept the Colorado Mesa wrestling team undefeated in RMAC duals with a 26-12 victory Friday night over Colorado School of Mines.
Collin Metzgar got the Mavs’ first bonus points with a 13-2 major decision at 133 pounds after Dawson Collins’ 3-1 sudden victory at 125.
After the Orediggers cut it to 10-9 when Carter Noehre pinned Ryan Wheeler at 157 pounds, Gus Dalton came up with a key 11-0 major decision at 165 pounds and Jason Bynarowicz pinned Ryan Cody in the first period at 184 to give the Mavericks a 20-12 lead with two matches remaining. Kash Anderson put it out of reach with an 8-5 win at 197 pounds and Ruben Samuelson recorded a third-period takedown to win the 285-pound match 8-7.
Danial Magana, who got the start at 149 pounds, also had a key win, 5-3.
The Mavericks are 5-0 in conference duals with two remaining, starting with Thursday’s Battle in Brownson against Western Colorado. The Mavs will make up a dual postponed by travel conditions at Chadron State on Feb. 11. Adams State is second at 5-1, with that loss coming to CMU, and Colorado Mines is 4-2. Western Colorado is fourth at 3-2.