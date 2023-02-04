Rylee Crouch came up with clutch plays offensively and defensively Friday to lead the Colorado Mesa softball team to a pair of victories in the Concordia Kickoff Classic in Irvine, California.

After throwing out the potential tying run to preserve the Mavs’ 2-1 victory over Cal State Monterey Bay in the opener, Crouch hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to give CMU a 4-3 win over Cal State East Bay.