Swimming
CMU sweeps men's and women's honors
Colorado Mesa University's men's and women's programs have improved to 14-for-14 on the season when it comes to earning the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference's Swimmer and Diver of the Week award.
This week, for the men, Ammar Hassan, a two-time Division II national champion, set four more NCAA Championship-qualifying marks against a Division I field at the Air Force Diving Invitational.
For the women, Kaylee Eakman, a fellow senior, competed in her first event of the season at the Air Force Diving Invitational, combining to defeat 15 DI divers.
College Volleyball
CMU tied for highest ranking ever
Colorado Mesa's 4-0 start has seen it jump 13 spots to No. 7 in the AVCA Division II Coaches Top 25. The ranking ties the highest in Maverick program history, matching their ranking on Nov. 17, 2014. That team went 29-4.
The Mavericks are ranked one spot above RMAC rival No. 8 Colorado School of Mines (3-1).