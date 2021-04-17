Colorado Mesa wraps up spring football practice today with its spring game at Stocker Stadium.
The Mavericks’ captains drafted a Cardinal and a White team this week and planned to play an intrasquad game. Because of some injuries, CMU coach Tremaine Jackson said Thursday the noon game will be in a scrimmage format, offense vs. defense.
The spring game is free and open to the public.
Tennis
Steven Howe and Jandre VanWyk won their singles matches, but Metro State dominated a pair of duals Friday at the Elliott Tennis Center.
The Roadrunners defeated the Mavericks 5-2 in the men’s dual and 7-0 in the women’s dual.
Howe won his No. 2 singles dual 6-4, 6-4 over Jack McDermott and VanWyk claimed a 4-6, 7-5, 10-4 victory over Mateo Besada at No. 4 singles. Howe and VanWyk also won their No. 1 doubles match.
On the women’s side, the Roadrunners won five of the six singles matches in straight sets, with Julianna Campos going three sets at No. 6 singles before falling 7-6 (7-5), 5-7, 10-5 to Marie Cool.
The women play CSU-Pueblo at 9:30 this morning, and the men’s and women’s teams face Colorado College at 2:30 p.m. for senior day, wrapping up the regular season.
Women’s Lacrosse
The No. 24 Mavericks got four goals from Lauren Wick and three from Regan Wentz and Taylor Jakeman to remain undefeated in conference play with a 17-10 victory over CSU-Pueblo.
Colorado Mesa (4-3, 3-0 RMAC) led 8-5 at halftime and took 10 more shots than the ThunderWolves (3-4, 1-1). Ashton Whittle, Kiley Davis and Melanie Evans each scored two goals and Brianna Anderson added one.
Wentz scored the first two goals of the game and now has 13 this season. Wick has 18, Whittle 14, Jakeman 13 and Evans 12.
Beach Volleyball
Colorado Mesa went 2-0 on the first day of pool play in the AVCA Small College Nationals in Tavares, Florida, securing a spot in the Gold bracket for the overall championship.
The sixth-seeded Mavericks defeated Catawba (N.C.) 5-0 and Carson-Newman (Tenn.) 3-2, and face top-seeded Tampa today.
After sweeping Catawba, the Mavericks won straight-set matches at No. 3, No. 4 and No. 5, with Tye Wedhorn and Ara Norwood’s 21-11, 22-20 victory at No. 5 clinching the dual. The No. 1 team of Maddi Foutz and Holly Schmidt and No. 2 team of Macie Lachemann and Savannah Spitzer both lost in three sets.
After pool play, the 12 teams will play a challenge match to determine bracket placement. Bracket play is Sunday.
Golf
Elly Walters will receive the RMAC Summit Award for women’s golf as the player with the highest GPA in the championship field.
Walters, a redshirt sophomore from Rifle, has a 4.0 GPA in business. The CMU men’s and women’s teams open play Sunday in the RMAC Championships in Goodyear, Arizona. Walters leads CMU with a 77.29 stroke average, with a low round of 73 two weeks ago.