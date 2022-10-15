DURANGO — The Colorado Mesa University cycling team pedaled to a fast start on the opening day of the Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championships.
How fast?
Fast as in two individual national champions in the cross-country races Friday at Purgatory Resort, north of Durango.
Fast as in a 1-2-3 sweep of the women’s race.
Fast as in six CMU mountain bikers in the women’s top 10. All eight CMU women finished in the top 15 at the annual national championships sanctioned by USA Cycling.
The Colorado Mesa men started equally as fast with a national champion, a national runner-up and a fifth-place finisher, who likely would have placed even higher were it not for a minor mishap on the final of three laps on the challenging course at the Purgatory ski area.
“1-2-3 is amazing,” said women’s cross-country winner Madigan Munro of Colorado Mesa, who repeated as national collegiate mountain bike champion. “I’m super proud of my teammates.”
CMU’s Ruby Ryan finished second, 1 minute and 45 seconds behind Munro, who won in 1:26:06.
Lauren Lackman of the Mavericks, the reigning collegiate omnium (overall) champion, was third on Friday.
“I’m really excited that I won, but I’m even more excited that our team did so well; that’s the most important thing,” said Munro, who is from Boulder. She also is the reigning U23 national mountain bike champion.
“This race (course) is like a race of attrition, so it’s just about maintaining your pace and not blowing up because there is so much climbing,” Munro said. “So I just tried to listen to my body. I knew I felt good. I wanted to be consistent, smooth — not make any mistakes or go too crazy.”
Ditto for runner-up Ryan.
“It’s a hard course; we all knew it would be a long day,” Ryan said. “There were a couple of us girls who wanted to get a bit of a gap early but not blow up at this altitude.”
The base elevation at Purgatory is 8,793 feet.
The cross-country race course climbed up some 1,300 feet and then descended to the finish area on a route that previously was used for U.S. national championships and world championships.
“I tried to get into a rhythm and then hold position for the whole race,” Ryan said, adding that the big climb, repeated three times, was very difficult.
“Everyone felt the pain,” she said. “You had to just keep going.”
She said a camaraderie among the CMU women helped propel them to Friday’s successes.
“We all have a super-strong bond … I live with some of my teammates,” said Ryan, who is from New Zealand. “We train together. We do everything together. We all pre-rode (the course) together. We all went through tactics together — where to eat, where to drink and possible where to pass. We dialed in the course together.”
The difficulty of the hard climbs at elevation also posed a challenge for CMU’s Torbjorn Roed, who is competing in his final collegiate nationals after a decorated career in numerous cycling disciplines.
Roed, the 2022 collegiate road racing champion, added the mountain bike title to his resume Friday when he led the 67-rider men’s field from the start.
“I was putting it all out there,” Roed said in the festive finish area as his face reflected his maximum effort.
“I was hurting so bad — but it was awesome to put it together and get it done,” said Roed, who is from Norway.
As he regained his breath, Roed said he wanted to lead and set his own pace.
“I like to make people suffer when I go fast,” said Roed, who also managed the tricky downhills.
“And it’s awesome to get teammates at 2 and 5 — this one tastes really good,” he said.
Austin Beard of CMU finished only 2 seconds back of Roed, who mastered the three-lap course in 1 hour, 18 minutes.
“It was weird,” Beard said. “My brother and I were both going into the last lap together. But his seat was slipping, and he had to pit real quick. It was kind of lucky for me. But it was still close at the end.”
Austin Beard’s brother Carson Beard, who races for rival Fort Lewis College, finished third.
“I started 28th so the first lap I had to burn a few matches to get to the front group,” Austin Beard said. “But once I was there I settled in, got my groove and worked my way up through the field — and ended up second.”
He also paid tribute to Roed, a respected leader of CMU cycling for several seasons.
“He is so strong. He was destroying me on the climbs,” said Beard, who is from Vermont. “He’s just such a powerhouse.”
Fort Lewis’ Toby Hassett finished fourth on Friday with Ivan Sippy of Colorado Mesa fifth.
“We made it happen today,” Sippy said. “It was a good day.”
While wiping blood away from his right knee, Sippy said he took a tumble on the final lap.
“I was catching up to fourth place, and there was a lapped rider that moved for him but didn’t see me and moved back into the trail,” Sippy said. “So I collided with him. But all good. Got up. Bike good. Held my place.”
He too paid tribute to teammate Roed.
“For Toby (Torbjorn Roed), it’s cool because he’s wanted this for a long time and he got it in his last collegiate nats (nationals),” said Sippy, who scored a national podium as a CMU freshman back in his home area of Durango.
He described the cross-country course as “suffer uphill and then go downhill as fast as you can.”
“To pull off a podium at home is pretty cool,” said Sippy, who was the winner of the Red Mountain Pass race from Ouray to Silverton last spring as part of the annual Iron Horse Bicycle Classic.
While the Mavericks took a slender lead after the cross-country races Friday morning, a plethora of races and events remain this weekend at the Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championships.
Dual slalom racing was scheduled for later Friday night.
Today, short-track cross-country races will be held along with downhill seeding races.
The national championships will conclude Sunday with the downhill finals and team relays.