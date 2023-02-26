It was only a matter of time before Ashley Bradford’s bat came around.
The returning All-America shortstop for the Colorado Mesa softball team entered Saturday’s game hitting .083 and knew exactly what was wrong.
”It was more of a mental thing. I wasn’t really in the right mindset,” she said. “And it took a little getting over that. Hopefully it’s all out of the way and I can keep rolling for the rest of the season.”
She got out of her own head and smacked a base hit in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader sweep of Black Hills State, getting a rousing round of cheers from the dugout in the Mavs’ 10-1 victory in five innings.
Those cheers grew even louder when their senior leader had a get-well game in the second game, going 3 for 3, scoring three runs and driving in four in a 22-1 rout, also in five innings.
”It’s nice that my teammates are there with me when I’m at my lowest and when I’m at my highest,” she said. “I’m very grateful for that.”
Lots of Mavericks had big days at the plate against the Yellow Jackets (0-6, 0-6 RMAC), especially in the second game.
The only player on the active roster who didn’t play in the second game was Hannah Sattler, who pitched the opener. Even pitcher Kennedy Vis got an at-bat in the third inning, which, for awhile, seemed as if it would never end.
The Mavericks batted around more than twice, with 20 plate appearances, scoring 15 runs on 10 hits.
Ava Fugate led off the third with a home run and later in the inning singled before being lifted for Vis, who grounded out.
Bradford, who doubled her batting average to .167, doubled in her first at-bat of the inning, then hit a three-run home run her second time up.
Myah Arrieta went 3 for 3 and walked twice, Aislyn Sharp went 2 for 2 with three walks, scored five times and drove in one run. Rylee Crouch had two hits and drove in two, and Dakota DiPaola, who technically pinch-hit twice in the third inning, then went in to play left field, was 2 for 3 with a pair of RBI.
Marisa Nehm got her first collegiate win in the pitching circle, allowing one run on four hits through the first three innings. After the long third inning, Sarah Jorissen finished up, allowing only one hit.
Nehm was never in much trouble after the first inning. She got an unassisted double play by Arrieta, who scooped up a ground ball and when the runner held at first, thinking the ball was caught in the air, Arrieta calmly tagged her out a step before she beat the batter to first.
The Mavericks (7-7, 5-1) didn’t have one huge inning in the first game, but had two four-run innings and put on a power hitting display, led by catcher Miranda Pruitt.
She hit a two-run home run in the second inning and in the fourth deposited the optic-yellow softball onto the adjacent baseball diamond for a three-run shot.
”The preseason tournaments we went to we had a realization of like, we’ve got to put in some work, and we knew that the pitching was definitely going to be different when it came back down to the RMAC,” said Pruitt, who has stepped in to give the Mavs solid catching and power hitting with Ally Distler out for the season with an injury.
”I think a lot of us were just like, ‘Settle in, take your time, they’re gonna give you a pitch to hit.’ And I think that’s what today was all about for me, was take your time. They’re gonna give you one on the plate, and you’re gonna just take it for a ride.”
Crouch hit a jaw-dropping home run, her seventh of the season, that cleared the scoreboard in left-center in the third inning, and Brandi Haller followed with a home run into the party deck in center.
Despite the lopsided scores, the Mavericks stayed locked in both at the plate and in the field.
”I wouldn’t say it’s easier or harder,” Bradford said of keeping their concentration in a blowout. “It’s definitely funner.”