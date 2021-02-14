At this rate, the Colorado Mesa men’s basketball team might lobby for the NCAA to extend the length of games.
The No. 8 Mavericks won their fifth overtime game of the season Saturday night, dominating Adams State in the extra five minutes in an 80-66 victory.
Seven minutes into the second half, the Mavericks led 50-39, but the Grizzlies went on a 14-4 run to pull within one over a five-minute span. They took the lead, 55-54, at the 7:30 mark, going inside to Frederick Jackson, a 6-foot-8 center who finished with 14 points, and Kaelin Crane, who led the Grizzlies with 20.
Down three with 2:47 remaining, the Mavericks didn’t panic — Christopher Speller buried a 3-pointer off a turnover to tie the game at 62-62 with 1:38 left in regulation and send it into overtime.
After that, it was all CMU.
“I feel like kind of, we’re so young, we kind of make all those mistakes during the game,” said Georgie Dancer, who finished with 13 points, six assists and a shiner under his right eye. “And then when it comes down to that winning time, it’s like, OK, those mistakes are out the window, it’s time to grow up, someone’s counting on you, that person next to you is counting on you and you don’t want to let them down.”
Jared Small (14 points) hit a 3, Ethan Menzies (22 points, 9 rebounds) bulled his way inside for a layup and David Rico hit two huge 3-pointers, one from each corner. CMU outscored Adams 18-4 in overtime.
Despite the Grizzlies’ size and athleticism, the Mavericks out-rebounded Adams State 48-26, 17 on the offensive end. That, and shooting a high percentage (53%) helped offset CMU’s 26 turnovers.
“When our offensive pace slows down, we turn the ball over and when it doesn’t we don’t, so it’s not really a difficult solution to understand,” coach Mike DeGeorge said. “But we’ve got a young group and (Adams) is very athletic and they create a lot of turnovers. … It’s just great to see different guys stepping up, it’s just been a resilient group. Somebody figures out what they’ve got to do to help us win it.”
Women
Two big scoring runs allowed the Mavericks build an insurmountable lead in a 60-38 victory over Adams State.
A 9-1 run over the final four minutes of the first quarter and then an impressive defensive performance in the second quarter, allowing only five points — the first two and the final three of the quarter — pushed an 18-9 lead to 37-14. That allowed CMU to win comfortably despite committing a whopping 30 turnovers — 17 in the second half — that had coach Taylor Wagner shaking his head.
“We moved the ball (in the first half), we cut, we handled the ball and found each other and made good passes,” he said. “The second half we turn the ball over and we’re not tough enough when we get a little bit of pressure. ... We need to be a little bit tougher with the ball.”
Where CMU (12-5, 12-5 RMAC) was tough was defensively, allowing the Grizzlies (2-7, 2-7) to shoot only 22% from the field and made 6-foot-4 center Kaitlyn Bell a non-factor.
With Kelsey Siemons getting physical in the paint with Bell, the guards doubled her from the back side, tying up the ball, tipping it away or denying her a shot. Bell missed all three of her field goal attempts and played only five minutes in the second half.
Siemons finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and blocked three shots.
Sierra McNicol had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Morgan Myers-Pack had a huge night off the bench with 14 points, hitting four of five 3-pointers.
The Mavs lost freshman guard Sophie Hadad to a knee injury in the first quarter, only 10 seconds after she replaced Natalie Bartle, who knocked knees with a defender. Bartle returned and had 11 points, but Hadad came out of the training room on crutches, her right knee in a brace.
The good news is, Dani Turner could return this weekend after missing the past month with a foot injury.