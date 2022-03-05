Brandi Haller’s three-run home run was the big hit in Colorado Mesa’s five-run fourth inning Friday that led to the Mavericks’ doubleheader sweep of Colorado School of Mines in Golden.
The Mavericks (12-4, 6-0 RMAC) won the opener 6-3 before erupting for seven runs in the third inning of the second game for an 11-0 win in five innings.
Ally Distler opened the fourth inning of the first game with a base hit and scored on Myah Arrieta’s double. Mallory Warner followed with a base hit and stole second to put both runners in scoring position, and Ava Fugate was hit by a pitch. Sarah Jorissen’s fly ball got one run home before Haller’s home run.
Ashley Bradford added a solo home run in the sixth to secure the victory for Shea Mauser (3-1), who allowed three runs on six hits and struck out four.
Fugate hit a two-run home run in the first inning of the second game and Bradford hit a three-run home shot to highlight the Mavericks’ big third inning.
CMU rapped out a dozen hits, five for extra bases, and Ellie Smith threw a two-hit shutout and struck out three to improve her record to 5-2.
Women’s Wrestling
Marissa Gallegos, the No. 2 seed at 123 pounds in the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships, was upset in the quarterfinals.
After winning her first match by technical fall, Gallegos lost to Melanie Mendoza of King University, getting taken down with 13 seconds remaining in a 3-1 loss. The redshirt sophomore came back to win a pair of matches in the consolation round, one by pin and another by technical fall, and is in the consolation semifinals today.
Kaylee Lacy Haynes was also defeated in the quarterfinals at 143 pounds, but came back with a pin and technical fall to reach the consolation semifinals. Haynes won her first match by pin, but was pinned in the quarterfinals by Avia Bibeau of East Stroudsburg in the first period.
Claire DiCugno lost in the semifinals at 130 pounds. She won her first two matches, but lost 8-4 to Niya Teresita Gaines of North Central College. DiCugno, a freshman, faces Lauren Mason of Simon Fraser in today’s consolation semifinals to reach the third-place match.
Holly Beaudoin is also in the consolation semifinals at 136 pounds, with Tatum Heikkila wrestling for seventh place today at 170 pounds.
Jayleen Sekona is in the consolation semifinals at 191 pounds.
The Mavericks are in fifth place with 70 points entering the final day of the national tournament. McKendree University (Illinois) leads with 158 points and King (Tennessee) is second with 132.5.
Women’s Lacrosse
Kiley Davis scored four goals and had two assists as the Mavericks cruised to a 20-0 rout of Adams State in their season opener at Community Hospital Unity Field.
Ali Bryant, Molly Gilbert and Melanie Evans scored two goals each and 10 more Mavericks had one goal apiece.
The Mavericks put up 11 goals in the first quarter alone, and allowed the Grizzlies (0-1) to take only one shot the entire game, that coming in the fourth quarter. CMU had 32 shots, putting 28 on goal.
Davis scored only seconds into the game, which was delayed by lightning just as play was to begin, and had all four of her goals in the first quarter.
Tennis
Steven Howe and Tegan Hartman both won three-setters, but the CMU men lost to No. 25 Concordia University-Irvine 5-2.
Howe won his No. 1 singles match 6-2. 1-6, 6-3, with Hartman winning at No. 6 singles, 6-3, 2-6, 10-6.
The women’s team lost 6-1 to Concordia, with Julianna Campos claiming a 3-6, 6-2, 10-6 victory at No. 6 singles.
The Mavericks’ No. 3 doubles team of Issy Coman and Halle Romero won their match 6-2, but the Eagles won the other two matches to earn the doubles point.