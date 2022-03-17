The rise ball might be the toughest pitch for a hitter to handle in softball. It looks like a grapefruit out over the plate — until you swing. The ball rises out of the strike zone and pops the catcher's glove about eye level.
If you do make contact, you're under the ball and it's an easy fly ball.
That was the challenge facing the Colorado Mesa softball hitters under the lights Wednesday against Northern State's Meghan Anderson in the Mavs' 5-4, 6-1 doubleheader sweep.
For 5 2/3 innings, Anderson handcuffed the Mavericks (18-4) in the first game at the CMU softball field, allowing only two base hits.
Tied at 4-4 in the bottom of the seventh, the Mavs figured it out. Rylee Crouch dropped a single into shallow left, but was erased on a terrific defensive play by third baseman Liv Richardson, who charged Iliana Mendoza's bunt and threw back across her body to get Crouch at second.
Ashley Bradford made getting the lead runner moot when she lined a triple to the fence in right-center, scoring Mendoza with the winning run.
“Looking for something that wasn't a rise ball,” Bradford said of her big hit. “Just something I could put a bat on, and it worked out.”
Anderson came on in relief after Myah Arrieta and Ellie Smith hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning off starter Reagan Elrod, followed by a line-drive, two-run shot by Ally Distler. Smith's sixth home run of the season landed in the baseball outfield at Bergman Field.
The Wolves (8-12) also started Anderson in the second game, and that's when the Mavericks really made the adjustment.
“You see her enough times that you realize, maybe hit earlier in the count,” CMU coach Mercedes Bohte said. “It's gonna work out better for you.”
By being aggressive early in the count, the Mavericks took away the effectiveness of the rise ball, which Anderson liked throwing late in the count as an out pitch.
“She tends to go up later in the count,” Bradford said, “so attacking it early and looking for a pitch that's hittable and trying to stay off the rise best we could.”
They manufactured a couple of runs in the first inning, with Bradford again right in the middle of things.
She led off the bottom of the first by reaching on a two-base throwing error, and Arrieta laid down a perfect bunt, spinning to the first-base side of the plate. The speedy freshman second baseman beat the throw to first and Bradford, running on contact, came all the way from second to score on the bunt.
With one out and Arrieta on third after Ava Fugate's base hit, which was misplayed in left, Distler flied out to foul territory in left field, scoring Arrieta.
Another run came home in the second, Fugate hit a two-run home run onto the football practice field in the fifth and Nicole Christensen hit her first home run of the season in the sixth, a blast that cleared the party deck in center field.
Bradford not only had a good day at the plate, she came up with a couple of stellar defensive plays in the second game.
She laid out to stop a sharply hit ground ball headed up the middle in the fourth inning and threw out the runner. In the fifth, after the Wolves scored their only run and had a runner on third with one out, she fielded another sharply hit ball and immediately threw to the plate to cut down the runner.
“When Ellie pitches I know that we're going to get a lot of ground balls because she's a drop ball pitcher, so just being ready for that,” Bradford said of her defensive gems.
Smith picked up the victory in both games, throwing the final inning of the opener in relief, getting three ground-ball outs, and then going the distance in the second, allowing one run on five hits. She struck out eight and got 10 groundouts on her drop ball as the Mavs won their 17th straight game.
They also got a boost with the return of pitcher Paige Adair, who has missed the past three weeks with a knee injury. She threw two innings in the first game, allowing one run on two hits, with two strikeouts, including the first batter she faced, which elicited a whoop and fist pump from the senior.
“Whenever your'e out for a little while, you need an appearance just to get back in the flow of things and she did well,” Bohte said. “It might be a little bit of a relieving role for now and that's fine. All three of them are on board to figure out ways to get us through the games.”