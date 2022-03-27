It took a little while Saturday, but the Colorado Mesa softball team’s bats got going just in time.
Down to their final out in the opening game of an RMAC doubleheader against Regis, the Mavericks scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning in the opening game, then won it in 10 innings. They didn’t wait nearly that long in the second game in an 11-0 run-rule victory.
The Mavericks (24-4, 16-0 RMAC) have won 23 straight since a 1-4 opening weekend.
Down 4-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning in the first game, Brandi Haller hit a one-out home run to the roof of the party deck in center field. With two out, Lauren Wedman beat out an infield single and scored on Ashley Bradford’s double to right-center. Myah Arrieta followed with an RBI single to left to send the game to extra innings after Ellie Smith struck out.
In the bottom of the 10th, Arrieta led off with another single to left, and Smith followed with a base hit to center.
That chased Regis starter Kylie Harpman, who threw 127 pitches over nine-plus innings. With one out, Ally Distler jumped on the first pitch from Katherine Raper and sent it over the left field fence for a three-run walk-off home run.
Paige Adair got the win in relief, throwing two hitless innings, striking out five and walking one.
The second game was all CMU, with Shea Mauser shutting out the Rangers (20-13, 14-4) on two hits. Haller hit two more home runs, giving her seven this season, and the Mavs scored five runs in each of the second and third innings.
Haller’s first home run came in the second inning, a two-run shot to center, and Arrieta added an RBI double and Smith a two-run single.
After pushing the lead to 10-0 on five hits and two errors in the third, Haller led off the fourth with a solo home run to left. She and Smith each drove in three runs. Smith went 3 for 3 and Arrieta, Haller, Bradford and Nicole Christensen each went 2 for 3 in the Mavs’ 13-hit attack.