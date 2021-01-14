College Swimming & Diving
Mavs sweep weekly RMAC honors
Colorado Mesa swept the RMAC swimming and diving weekly awards on both the men’s and women’s side after impressive performances at the Air Force Academy.
Lily Borgenheimer won four individual events, setting three school records and achieving three NCAA national “B” qualifying times and was selected the women’s swimmer of the week.
All four of her times lead the RMAC (100 breaststroke, 200 individual medley, 200 breaststroke, 200 freestyle).
Torsten Rau was selected the men’s swimmer of the week after winning the 500 freestyle on both Friday and Saturday, along with two runner-up finishes and one third place. His time in the 200 freestyle leads the RMAC.
Tanner Bellison won the 3-meter diving competition both days with career-best scores and was second on the 1-meter board, also scoring a career-best 251.95 points, and was selected the men’s diver of the week.
Jolynn Harris was voted the women’s diver of the week after winning the 1-meter and 3-meter competition on Friday and winning the 3-meter event on Saturday, taking second on the 1-meter board.