Ramses Atahualpa curled a free kick around the Westminster defenders and into the corner of the net Sunday for a golden goal and a 1-0 victory for Colorado Mesa’s men’s soccer team.
Atahualpa was tripped up just outside of the box after the Mavericks redirected an attempt by Westminster to clear the ball at midfield, setting up the free kick at the 104:19 mark of the game.
The teams played to a scoreless tie at the end of regulation, and CMU did not allow the Griffins (3-3-1) to take a shot in either overtime period. It was still scoreless after the first overtime, but just more than four minutes into the second OT session, Atahualpa scored his first goal of the season.
The victory kept CMU unbeaten and avenged the Mavericks’ only tie of the season, a 1-1 draw with the Griffins in the season opener.
The victory was the final game of the regular season for the Mavericks, although they’re trying to reschedule their game against Regis that was postponed on April 1 because of COVID-19 issues within the Rangers’ athletic department.
Regis put its entire department on a 10-day pause, and there’s still a week until the RMAC quarterfinals, so if the Rangers are cleared to play, the teams could make up that game.
Women’s Soccer
The Mavericks nearly recorded a shutout at Westminster, giving up a goal in the final minutes of a 3-1 victory.
Sophia Beames scored her first goal of the season only eight minutes into the game, and Lila Dere followed about 10 minutes later with the seventh goal of her freshman season, giving CMU (5-3-1, 3-2-0 RMAC) a 2-0 halftime lead.
Lexi Newton, who set up Dere’s goal, connected on her second goal of the season midway through the second half. Haley Klasner assisted on both Beames’ and Newton’s goals.
Emily Signorio made seven saves for the victory. CMU travels to Fort Lewis on Friday for a game rescheduled from March — the Mavericks also had their game against Regis postponed on April 1. Like the men, the women’s RMAC tournament begins April 20.
Softball
Although temperatures dipped from Saturday’s mid-60s to 37 degrees on Sunday in Spearfish, South Dakota, the Mavericks got the final game of the four-game series in against Black Hills State, winning 11-3.
Ellie Smith struck out six and allowed three runs on only four hits to improve to 9-0.
Lauren Wedman doubled and hit her eighth home run of the season, driving in three runs. Ashley Bradford also hit a home run and Brandi Haller, who got the start in left field, went 3 for 3, scored three runs and drove in two. She hit a pair of doubles and a triple.
The Mavericks (23-1) led 3-1, then put up seven runs in the fourth inning to put the game out of reach.
Men’s Lacrosse
Logan Haar and Jake Keyes scored three goals each and the Mavericks had all the offense they needed in the first quarter in a 19-2 rout of CSU-Pueblo.
The No. 16 Mavericks (6-1, 3-0 RMAC) scored seven goals in each of the first and second quarters to lead 14-1 at halftime.
AJ Switzer, Hunter Holcomb, Sergio Pelayo and Cole Emmanuel each scored two goals, with four others chipping in one each.
The Mavericks took 61 shots to 33 for the ThunderWolves (2-4, 1-2), and Nolan Hoffman made 10 saves in the first half for the victory. Mogi Watson and Joey Quinn split time in the net in the second half.
Women’s Tennis
Colorado Mesa dropped only one set in a 7-0 victory over CSU-Pueblo, the Mavs’ third victory in just more than 24 hours.
Lauren Thomas won a third-set tiebreaker at No. 5 singles, coming back to defeat Alyssa Wells 6-2, 3-6, 10-6. Maike Waldburger, who won the 50th match of her career on Saturday, made it 51 with a 6-0, 6-1 victory at No. 2 singles. Carolena Campos also lost only one game in her 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 4 singles.
Mesa lost only two total games in the three doubles matches and is now 10-10 this season.