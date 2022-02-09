Four days in February.
It’s been the sole focus of Colorado Mesa’s nationally ranked swimming and diving teams since the calendar flipped to 2022.
The Mavericks, ranked No. 5 in both the men’s and women’s latest NCAA Division II polls, have competed only three times since returning from the holiday break, mainly against Division I competition.
Instead, the Mavs have been putting in what CMU coach Mickey Winder calls “an absurd amount” of training, building the yardage, then tapering off, so their bodies are primed for competition in the RMAC championships, which begin this morning at El Pomar Natatorium at the Maverick Center.
Swimming prelims are at 9 each morning, followed by diving prelims at 1 p.m. Finals start at 5 p.m. each day. Unlike last season, fans are allowed, with tickets available at cmumavericks.com.
“That balance between the grueling work, the absurd amount of work that it takes to develop to your full potential in swimming, and keeping us sharp ... it’s what one of my mentors would call de-adrenalization, where you ask people to get up too many times,” Wender said of the winter training camp he put the Mavericks through since Dec. 29. “I think we’ve hit the balance really well.”
Two swimmers have locked up NCAA national bids, Ben Sampson in the men’s 100-yard backstroke, and Lily Borgenheimer in the women’s 200 breaststroke. Sampson’s time of 46.46 during the A3 Performance Invitational is the fastest ever among American Division II swimmers and sixth overall, behind five foreign-born swimmers. He also leads the nation in the 200 backstroke.
Borgenheimer’s 2:12.71 in the 200 breaststroke is the best in the nation thus far and she’s No. 4 in the 100 breaststroke.
The men’s team has at least one swimmer with a “B” cut time in every event and the women’s team has “B” cuts in 12 of 14 events, encompassing 17 men and nine women. Those with “B” cut times can receive at-large bids to nationals based on their times. Of those, the Mavs are ranked in the top 10 in 17 events, making Wender confident they’ll be invited to nationals.
Five divers — Tanner Belliston, Noah Luna, Kyra Apodoca, Jolynn Harris and Ali Lange — will compete on “Black Tuesday” in the national prequalifying competition to get into the main draw. Six-time Division II national champion diver Ammar Hassan transferred to the University of Denver to attend graduate school and compete at the Division I level in his final year of eligibility.
Oklahoma Christian and Colorado School of Mines are expected to challenge the Mavericks, who are ranked atop the conference in 20 of the 28 individual swimming events and every relay, plus men’s and women’s 1-meter and 3-meter diving.
Lane Austin, who is part of CMU’s strong men’s freestyle relay teams, wants to add an individual event or two to his national resume, and is eager to see how all the work pays off this week.
“It’s definitely exciting having this huge chunk of training behind us, because preparation, the more you have of it, the more confidence you can get out of it,” Austin said. “It’s also a little bit daunting because even though we had A3, we’re putting a lot of eggs in this basket. … As a whole, our team is ready to explode.
“We’re coming in as winners and we’re looking to keep it that way.”