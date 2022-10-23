The Colorado Mesa swimming and diving team doesn’t see itself as a lower-level team when competing against Division I teams.
The Mavericks showed that Saturday with narrow losses to the University of Wyoming for both the men’s and women’s teams in a dual at El Pomar Natatorium.
Wyoming won the men’s dual 154.5-143.5, sealing it by winning the final event of the day, the 800-yard free relay. The Mavs trailed by only two points entering that race. The women’s team fell 156-144.
Mesa’s fourth-ranked men’s team won eight events, with Isaiah Cheeks doubling up in diving, scoring 331.30 points in the 3-meter event, qualifying for nationals, and 267.85 to win the 1-meter title.
Ben Sampson was a multiple winner, leading off the 400 medley relay team, then winning the 100 backstroke in 49.47 seconds, the 200 backstroke in a B-cut time of 1:50.48 and the 200 individual medley in a B-cut time of 1:52.02.
Dejan Urbanek won the 200 butterfly with a B-cut time of 1:51.07 and the 100 butterfly in 49.61 seconds. Urbanek also swam the third leg on the 400 medley relay team.
The third-ranked women’s team won nine events, with Lily Borgenheimer winning the 100 breaststroke in 1:03.14, the 200 breaststroke in 2:16.56, and the 200 individual medley in 2:05.04, all provisional qualifying times for nationals. She also swam the second leg of the Mavs’ winning 400 medley relay team.
Lauren White led off the 400 medley relay team and won the 200 backstroke (2:05.98) and had the second leg of the winning 800 relay team. Also winning events for the women were Olivia Hansson, who swam a B-cut time of 1:54.05 in the 200 freestyle, Davy Brown, who won the 100 backstroke in 57.59 seconds and Kyra Apodaca, who scored 247.05 points to win the 1-meter diving competition.
Volleyball
After a slow start, the No. 20 Mavericks won their ninth straight match, but needed four sets to hold off Fort Lewis, 19-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-21, in Durango.
One night after committing only 18 hitting errors, the Mavericks (17-4, 12-2 RMAC) had trouble hitting around the Skyhawks’ block, with 32 hitting errors.
However, Fort Lewis (8-12, 6-8) had only 34 total kills to CMU’s 63, led by Sydney Leffler’s 16. Sierra Hunt had 14, Savannah Spitzer 13 and Tye Wedhorn 12.
Wedhorn had a half-dozen block assists and Leffler had two solo blocks to help negate the Skyhawks’ front line, which put up 26 block assists.
Mesa hit .156 in dropping the first set, making nine hitting errors, but roared back in the second and third sets to seemingly take control of the match.
They led the fourth set 9-2 early, and had a 15-8 lead, but Fort Lewis chipped away and cut it to one point, 19-18, when Ella Butler and Alexis Hobie blocked Spitzer, who is No. 2 in the RMAC in hitting efficiency.
After trading errors, Spitzer scored on a quick set in the middle from Sabrina VanDeList, and Mesa was up 23-19 after a block by Wedhorn and Hunt. A kill by Wedhorn got the Mavs to match point at 24-21, and she and Erin Curl teamed up to block JJ Curry on match point.
Kerstin Layman had 29 digs and VanDeList 44 assists.
Cross Country
Kira MacGill placed 10th in the Division II Pre-Nationals meet in University Place, Washington, the site of December’s national championships.
The redshirt sophomore finished the 6,000-meter race in 21 minutes, 22.40 seconds. Naomi Bailey of Alaska Fairbanks won in 20:46.10. Runners from the RMAC took seven of the top 10 spots.
Senior Tony Torres placed 14th in the men’s 8,000-meter race in 24:16, just less than one minute behind winner Dillon Powell of Colorado School of Mines, who ran in 23:19.80. The Orediggers had the top three runners in the field and four of the top five.
Triston Charles was CMU’s second runner, finishing 38th in 24:53.70, with Ethan Abbs 47th in 25:04. Kendall White placed 53rd for the CMU women in 22:20.40.
Colorado Mines swept the team titles, scoring 19 points in the men’s race and 37 in the women’s. The CMU men finished eighth with 243 points and the women were 14th with 348.