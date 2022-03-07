Ben Sampson looked at the clock, then to his team.
“I don’t think I processed it, it was just crazy,” the redshirt freshman on the Colorado Mesa swim team said, recalling what went through his mind after shattering his own pool record and posting an automatic qualifying time in the 100-yard backstroke during the A3 Performance Invitational earlier this season.
“I knew that I was working harder than I ever had before, which I always say, but it’s true. I know that I’m very talented and I’m lucky I’m able to do this stuff, but I’m just glad all the hard work did pay off.”
The first emotion when he saw 46.46 seconds flash on the board?
“Shock,” he said. “Honestly, I didn’t know I was gonna go that fast. I hit the wall and I saw it, I looked at Coach (Mickey Wender) and I looked to everyone else and they were all freaking out for me, which was really special, that other people care about you going that fast. Also, I think that was actually the coolest part, watching back on that video and watching (his teammates) literally freak out. I think that was the coolest part, honestly.”
Sampson has the top time in the nation in both the 100 backstroke and 200 backstroke entering this week’s NCAA Division II national championships, so imagine what his teammates will do if that seed holds up this week.
Lily Borgenheimer has the top time in the women’s 200 breaststroke, the 200 individual medley and the 400 IM, a sign of just how good this season has been for the Mavericks, ranked fifth in the nation on both the men’s and women’s side.
Wender ticks off names of swimmer after swimmer he expects to have big meets beyond Sampson and Borgenheimer — the Mavericks had nine men and seven women invited to the championships, plus seven divers. CMU also qualified to compete in all 10 relay events, so another half-dozen relay-only swimmers made the trip to Greensboro, North Carolina.
The individual swimmers can enter any event (up to four) in which they achieved provisional, or “B-cut,” qualifying times, so that depth helps rack up team points.
With those high seeds at nationals comes pressure, but Wender has addressed that with the Mavs.
“We had a great talk the other day about pressure being a privilege and how much we appreciate the opportunity to be a top seed or one of the top-ranked people,” he said. “Everybody’s got a different way of dealing with it. For some it’s real inspiring, motivation, this is a great experience. For others, I think it can be a little intimidating, right?
“We all have our pre-race routines, we have our things that we can control. We do the stuff that we know is going to get us where we want to be.”
Those early qualifying times allowed the Mavericks to, as Wender said, “leave a little in the tank” during the RMAC Championships, knowing the big meet was still ahead.
“The luxury of having some success early season is that for the vast majority of our top performers, we’ve been able to focus on the national championship as the terminal event as opposed to what we (had) to do at RMAC and then a month later at NCAAs,” he said.
And in the time between the RMAC Championships and nationals, the Mavs worked their plan.
“Day by day, event by event, lap by lap,” Wender said. “We’ve got some pretty big goals and expectations, but the way that we manage that is piece by piece. Like we tell them, you can eat an elephant one bite at a time. We’re just going to take care of business and everybody knows what their job is; simplify things and we can focus on the process.
“What can we control right now, that’s going to lead us to be as good as we can be.”
And the Mavericks plan to take advantage of their strength in numbers not only in the pool, but on the pool deck.
“I think the whole idea of taking care of each other, and to have 30 athletes together, it just makes it more fun,” Wender said. “If there’s only a couple of you in it, it can be daunting.
“I think the fact that we’ve got a big team and a lot of support and in a similar kind of environment as they would have at home will certainly help everybody. We just want to take care of each other and take it day by day, event by event.”
Distance swimmer Amelia Kinnard said she’ll benefit from having a large contingent.
“Just the experience in general is something I’m very excited for,” she said, “and getting to be alongside my teammates is going to be incredible. The RMAC Championships kind of showed me that, a lot about the team and myself and I’m excited to be able to take my swimming to a bigger stage and hopefully compete even better.”
The divers still have to get through “Super Tuesday,” the pressure-packed prequalifying meet on both the 1-meter and 3-meter boards. Tanner Belliston is a veteran of that process, and the redshirt junior is leaning on that experience.
He focused not only on his dives during practice running up to nationals, but also getting plenty of rest.
Then when Tuesday begins, the plan is to lead off with the dive you know you’ll hit, which helps take some of the pressure off.
“My first year I was super, super nervous for it and now that I’ve been there a couple of times I’m less nervous,” he said. “That’s the biggest thing to focus on, is calming those nerves, because the more nervous you are, your heart rate tends to go up a little bit and you’re not relaxed. It’s all about being relaxed and self-confidence, being confident that you deserve it.
“Trust in your training and just know that you can do it.”