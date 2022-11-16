Dejan Urbanek is the swimmer to beat this week in the 200 butterfly. The sophomore from Serbia will swim in three individual events and on a relay team in the TYR/CMU Invitational at El Pomar Natatorium. Katerina Matoskova, below, who owns the CMU record in the 500 freestyle will concentrate on backstroke and freestyle events this week.
Dejan Urbanek celebrates a fast time during a meet. The Colorado Mesa sophomore from Croatia is one of several Mavericks looking to reach national qualifying times this week in the TYR/CMU Invitational tonight through Saturday at El Pomar Natatorium.
Courtesy CMU ATHLETICS
Colorado Mesa swim coach Mickey Wender has the Mavericks primed to have a big week in the TYR/CMU Invitational this week.
Katerina Matoskova will concentrate on backstroke and freestyle events this week in the TYR/CMU Invitational at El Pomar Natatorium.
Make no mistake, there is one common goal for the Colorado Mesa swim team this week in the TYR/CMU Invitational — hit those national cuts.
The four-day meet, which begins at 6 tonight at El Pomar Natatorium, is set up to get the Mavericks the maximum amount of rest between grueling events, which isn’t always the case at the national championships.
“My two best events are the 200 fly and 500 free, and unfortunately at nationals they’re on the same day, also with the 800 free relay, which is now moved, so it’s going to ease my schedule a little bit,” said Dejan Urbanek, a sophomore from Serbia. “Still, it’s a pretty tough double for nationals, so I will see the rest of the season what to focus on, but this meet is nice because (how) the schedule is made up, every day I have one individual event to focus on.”
Urbanek will swim the 100 butterfly, 200 fly, 500 freestyle and on CMU’s relays, but because coach Mickey Wender set up the schedule differently than the RMAC or national schedule, he’s one of several Mavericks who expect to reach Division II qualifying times.
Each event has two qualifying standards — the A cuts are automatic qualifiers, with B cuts leading to invitations to fill the available slots after the automatic qualifiers are seeded. The lower the B-cut time, the better the chances are to grab a national invite.
“Our goal is to get as many people invited this weekend as we can,” Wender said. “It’s different from a conference format or a nationals format, where we’re trying to score as many points as possible. We have the luxury of trying to really fine-tune and drill down and get people invited, which then gives us more options and more flexibility moving forward.”
Once a swimmer hits a national cut, it relieves some of that pressure, and then they can train to lower their times in later meets and improve their seed for nationals.
The TYR, formerly the A3 Performance Invitational, tends to be the first true chance to hit B-cut times. The invitational name change came about when TYR approached Wender about becoming the team’s swimsuit and gear provider.
Like Urbanek, Katerina Matoskova, a redshirt sophomore from the Czech Republic, appreciates how the meet is set up, and although it’s the first big invitational of the season, the Mavericks are used to that atmosphere and feed off the energy.
“We’ve been swimming for our whole life, we’ve been through big meets,” she said. “It’s not our first year here, so we’ve been to all the big meets and we kind of know what we’re going for. Every meet is so important to us, so we’re just gonna go into it and do our routine, what we’re used to doing.”
She’s pinpointing the 200 backstroke and 200 freestyle, both events she feels confident in, and getting back to form in the 500 free.
“I have the school record, but this year it hasn’t really been great,” Matoskova said, “so I really want to come back and show everyone I can still do it.”
A handful of Mavericks have already clocked B-cut times — six swimmers in 14 events — so now their goals are to go lower this week in what has traditionally been a fast meet. Lily Borgenheimer, the defending national champion in the 200-yard breaststroke, has the fastest time in the nation in the 100 and 200 breaststroke.
Ben Sampson, the national runner-up last year in the 200 backstroke, has the nation’s best time in the 400 individual medley and is third in the 200 back.
Mahmoud Elgayar could become the first CMU swimmer to win an individual event four straight years in the invitational if he wins the 100 breaststroke. He’s seeded third this week behind teammates Aron Jonsson and Mauricio Posados.
RMAC teams this week are taking advantage of swimming at the site of February’s conference meet. Northern Arizona is also sending its women’s team. It’s a swim-only meet, with Mesa’s divers heading to Northern Arizona’s Lumberjack Diving Invitational this weekend.
Wender said the Mavericks, ranked No. 4 in the nation on the men’s side and No. 3 on the women’s, are positioned better this November than in past years to have a big week.
“It’s kind of like midterms, right? We learn a lot and they’ll get a chance to see what worked and what we can do better and where do we make adjustments moving forward,” Wender said. “That’s the beauty of something like this, is that we’re able to learn from it and get as many lessons and as much information into our data banks as we possibly can.
“I think we can get 10 (national times), our dream is 15, which would be pretty great to do in November, and all of our relays. (That) would be amazing, we could get 20, who knows?”