Lily Borgenheimer won four individual events and was on three winning relays in the RMAC swimming & diving championships, capping her record-setting weekend by winning the 200-yard breaststroke in 2 minutes, 11.74 seconds, just off her conference meet and pool record time set last year (2:10.87).
Borgenheimer led the fifth-ranked Colorado Mesa women to their fourth consecutive team championship, scoring a conference-record 1,323.5 points. By winning all five individual events in Saturday’s final session, the women came away with 19 individual RMAC champions.
Ben Sampson shattered the RMAC meet and his own pool record in the 200 backstroke, automatically qualifying for nationals in 1:43.88 — his teammate, Jeremy Koch was second in 1:49.28. The No. 5 men’s team also won its fourth straight RMAC title with 1,225 points, with Colorado School of Mines second with 874.5. CMU won three more events, finishing the meet with 12 RMAC individual champions.
Kate Matoskova’s winning time of 2:00.67 in the 200 backstroke clinched the points record for the Mavericks, with Sarah Fillerup placing third and Lauren White fourth.
Davy Brown moved into second all-time at CMU in the women’s 100 freestyle, winning the title in 51 seconds flat, leading the Mavs’ 1-2-3-4-5 sweep in the event. Logan Anderson, Ruby Bottai, Kelsea Wright and Izzy Powers all swam B-cut times along with Brown in the event.
Amelia Kinnard won the women’s 1,650 freestyle in 17:10.16, good for a national provisional qualifying spot, with Robyn Naze third with a B-cut time of 17:37.65.
That kind of depth allowed the Mavericks to swamp the field, winning by 548 points over Mines.
The women wrapped up the night by winning the 400 free relay with a B-cut time of 3:23.92. Logan Anderson, White, Bottai and Brown teamed up to beat the RMAC, school and pool records.
Placing and earning B-cut national times for the men were Gavin Anderson (15:45.62) and Jacob Troescher (15:58.71), going 2-3 in the men’s 1,650; Mado Elkady was second (44.32), Kuba Kiszczak fourth and Felipe D’Orsi fifth in the men’s 100 free; Mahmoud Elgayar was second in the 200 breaststroke (2:01.25) and Matt Barrett third (2:01.38). CMU capped the final session with Elkady, Kiszcak, D’Orsi and Lane Austin winning the 400 free relay in 2:57.62, more than one full second ahead of Oklahoma Christian. It was yet another B-cut performance by CMU.
Isaiah Cheeks led the three CMU divers in the finals, winning the 3-meter title with 554.40 points. Noah Luna was second (503.20) and Tanner Belliston third (493.0), all automatic qualifying scores.
National bids will be extended on Feb. 23.
Baseball
The offensive onslaught continued for the No. 2 Mavericks, who scored a total of 73 runs in their four-game sweep of No. 22 Azusa Pacific.
Colorado Mesa (4-0) hit five more home runs in the final game, an 18-14 slugfest.
Harrison Rodgers hit his sixth home run of the season, Caleb Farmer hit two, giving him six as well, with Julian Boyd and Conrad Villafuerte each going yard in the Mavs’ 21-hit attack.
Villafuerte went 3 for 6 and drove in five runs, and Boyd, a junior transfer from Golden West College, went 3 for 7 in the leadoff spot and drove in four runs.
Azusa Pacific (2-6) took a 5-1 lead after two innings, but the Mavs came back with three runs in the third, five in the fourth and two in each of the fifth and sixth innings. Villafuerte’s home run was a two-run shot in the third, Rodgers led off the fourth with a home run and Boyd followed Johnny Carr’s RBI double with a home run to left-center to put the Mavs up 8-6. Villafuerte added an RBI single in the inning, but the Cougars reclaimed the lead 10-9.
A two-run double by Villafuerte gave CMU the lead for good, 11-10, in the fifth.
Blake Rohm, who threw the final 2 1/3 innings, allowing one run on one hit and striking out two, got the win for the Mavs.
Tennis
The Mavericks’ women’s team swept Arizona Christian 7-0 to wrap up its opening weekend of the spring season.
Makenna Livingston gutted out a 7-5, 6-4 victory at No. 1 singles, and Maike Waldberger won a three-setter at No. 2, 6-2, 1-6, 6-2. The rest of the Mavericks won in straight sets, with Audrey O’Rear winning a first-set tiebreaker in her 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 victory at No. 4 singles.
The men’s team lost 6-1 to Arizona Christian, with Moises Cure claiming a 7-6, 6-3 (8-6) victory at No. 3 singles.
Men’s Lacrosse
The Mavericks (1-1) lost 16-9 to Rollins College in Jacksonville, Florida. Rollins did not provide statistics for the game.