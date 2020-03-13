Telling their athletes their national tournament is over before it began is something Colorado Mesa coaches will never forget.
“Looking at Tommy Nuno’s face as I was telling the team, it’s devastating,” Mike DeGeorge said Thursday afternoon. “He’ll never get to play again and he didn’t get to play it out.”
The second-year CMU men’s basketball coach had to tell the Mavericks that the NCAA Division II South Central Regional tournament was canceled as the team was traveling by bus to Canyon, Texas.
Concerns over the coronavirus pandemic prompted the NCAA on Wednesday to ban spectators from championship events, and then Thursday, all winter and spring championships at all levels were canceled.
Thursday evening, the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference announced the suspension of all competition and travel through April 6.
“This is an extraordinary period we are in,” RMAC Commissioner Chris Graham said in a release. “As a membership organization, we are guided by the decisions and actions of our members and always in the best interest of our students and student-athletes.”
The conference will monitor the situation to determine if any further actions are necessary.
CMU is on spring break next week and classes will be conducted online from March 23-April 5. The spring teams — baseball, softball, golf, tennis, lacrosse, beach volleyball and outdoor track and field — will now have an unexpected break from competition, but will be allowed to practice.
Every Colorado Mesa winter sports team qualified for the national championships, the only Division II institution in the nation that had participants in each event, with teams in Texas, South Dakota, Ohio and Alabama.
The men’s 1-meter diving preliminary round of the national swimming and diving championships had just wrapped up when the NCAA ruled. Junior Ammar Hassan had qualified first and senior Noah Macomber fourth for the finals, which were not contested. Hassan won the 1-meter and 3-meter national titles the past two years and was on track to be an eight-time national champion.
CMU’s women’s basketball team flew to Lubbock, Texas, on Thursday morning and was scheduled to get back on the plane late Thursday night to return to Grand Junction.
Taylor Wagner broke the news to his team, reminding them that the pandemic is “bigger than basketball.”
“The message to our kids was you ended on a great note, you ended champs and I think we had a special moment, a special year and just think about that,” Wagner said.
“It’s an unfortunate thing that you can’t finish the season and have a chance at it, but it’s something that we just can’t wrap our heads around, and I’m not even going to try to do that. We’ve just got to be safe and make sure the public’s safe and this is the best way to get a grip on it, I think.”
The wrestling team was practicing when the coaches were notified the tournament was being canceled.
“It’s tough, no doubt. It’s tough for our five guys that are here. You’ve got different feelings for all of them. (Payton) Tawater getting in finally, and he’s pretty upset,” Chuck Pipher said, referring to the three knee injuries Tawater endured before finally qualifying for nationals this season. “Fred Green and what he’s been through, from a cut program (at Boise State) to thinking he’s done and then coming here, two sophomores that made it (Seth Latham and Nolan Krone), Donnie Negus, who worked so hard.”
“Everybody has a story, and ours are just five of the thousands of stories of these kids. You feel bad for them, all the hard work they’ve put in, and they’re not the only ones. Thousands of kids have their own stories and what-ifs. You feel for all of them.”
Several CMU athletes posted their disappointment on Twitter, but also noted they were happy to go out with a conference title, especially for their seniors. Still, their seasons — and for many, their careers — ended prematurely.
“You’re only together for that team for one year, and even though you only lose a couple and add a few, the team dynamic changes,” Wagner said.
“You look at all those kids’ faces, it hurt a lot of those kids not to be able to finish it out like they wanted to.”