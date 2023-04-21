The season ended Thursday night for the Colorado Mesa women's tennis team in a 4-1 loss to Fresno Pacific in the consolation round of the Pacific West Tournament in Surprise, Arizona.

The Mavericks, seeded eighth, lost to the fifth-seeded Sunbirds, who were upset by 12th-seeded Stanislaus State in the first round, getting a win from freshman Kristen Thomas at No. 6 singles.