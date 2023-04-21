The season ended Thursday night for the Colorado Mesa women's tennis team in a 4-1 loss to Fresno Pacific in the consolation round of the Pacific West Tournament in Surprise, Arizona.
The Mavericks, seeded eighth, lost to the fifth-seeded Sunbirds, who were upset by 12th-seeded Stanislaus State in the first round, getting a win from freshman Kristen Thomas at No. 6 singles.
Thomas defeated Daimy Paula 6-3, 6-2, and the Mavericks pushed four singles matches to a third set, but lost two of those, with the other two unfinished after Fresno Pacific clinched the dual.
With their No. 1 singles player, Makenna Livingston, not able to play after being injured in Wednesday's first round, the Mavericks had to shuffle their lineup. Issy Coman moved into the No. 1 singles spot, falling in three sets to Lea Falentin 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Macy Richards, playing No. 3, lost 6-2, 2-6, 6-2. Halle Romero took her No. 2 singles match to three sets as did Julianna Campos at No. 4, but the dual was settled before they finished. Romero was down 1-0 in the third set and Campos led 3-1. Paige Furin dropped her No. 5 singles match 7-6 (7-4), 6-1. Fresno won the No. 1 and No. 3 doubles matches to clinch that point.
Colorado Mesa's season ended with a 13-13 dual record.