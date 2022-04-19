They’d studied the standings and the schedule, then nervously waited last week to find out if they made the Pacific West Conference women’s tennis tournament.
Colorado Mesa did, sliding in at No. 12 and drawing fifth-seeded Fresno Pacific at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Block III first-round match. If CMU wins, top-seeded Hawaii Pacific awaits on Thursday. If the Mavs lose to Fresno, they’ll drop into a one-match consolation bracket on Thursday.
“It’s always exciting to make the tournament,” CMU coach Dan MacDonald said last week after the Mavericks found out they were one of 12 teams to make the field. The tournament is Wednesday through Saturday at the Surprise (Arizona) Tennis & Racquet Club. “The kids were anxious, a couple of them were texting me, asking when we’d know.”
Senior Maike Waldburger didn’t want her career to be over, so she was fretting over another conference match a couple of weeks ago, wondering if the Mavs might get bumped out.
“We had the 12 safe, I think we were pretty safe,” she said. “I’m super excited to go.”
CMU (11-13) goes in winning four of its past five duals, with sophomore Julianna Campos on a personal seven-match winning streak in both singles and doubles.
Campos (12-12 in singles, 8-5 in doubles) has played mainly No. 5 or No. 6 singles, and has had three different doubles partners at No. 3. Her last singles loss came against Fresno Pacific’s Sanne Brull, 6-1, 6-1.
CMU lost to Fresno Pacific 7-0 in March, the only time the teams have played, so the Mavericks, who might be without No. 1 singles player Issy Coman, will have a tough first-round match, MacDonald said.
“We’re at the table,” he said. “We’ve got a chip and a chair, like they say, we’re in the dance, so who knows what can happen.”
Academic accolades
Colorado Mesa earned the women’s team GPA title in the National Wrestling Coaches Association academic honors, with a 3.87 GPA.
In all, 13 CMU wrestlers earned Scholar All-America awards: veterans Kaylie Catalano, Marissa Gallegos, Ja’mae Barnes and Jolynn Harris, and nine freshmen, Carisa Epling, Alexis Allen, Lillian Broadrick, Cordey Mallo, Claire DiCugno, Slate Delsman, Erica Schroeder, Lily McKaig and Alex Brulotte.
Five wrestlers on the men’s team also earned Scholar All-America distinction from the NCWA: Donnie Negus, Seth Latham, Collin Metzgar, Dylan Ranieri and Ben Robuck.
To be eligible, wrestlers need a 3.5 GPA, or a 3.25 if they qualified for the Division II national championships. The Mavs finished 10th in the team GPA standings with a 3.342 team GPA, the highest of any team in Super Region 6.
Beach Buddies
Fresh on their AVCA Small-College national championship, Sabrina VanDeList and Tye Wedhorn were selected the ABCA/CBVB national pair of the week.
VanDeList, a sophomore defender from Fort Collins, and Wedhorn, a redshirt junior blocker from Glenwood Springs, went undefeated at the No. 5 spot at the national tournament.
Basketball signing
Taylor Wagner has added a forward to the women’s basketball roster, announcing the signing of Brooke Slymen from Aliso Viejo, California.
The 6-foot-1 forward led her team to the CIF Division II playoffs and was selected to play in the Orange County All-Star game.
Wagner has signed eight players to join next season’s team after losing five graduate students.