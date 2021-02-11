No Battle in Brownson.
No dual at CSU-Pueblo.
But it’s all good for the Colorado Mesa men’s wrestling team, because it’s part of the ever-changing grand plan.
The Mavericks, along with the rest of the RMAC wrestling teams, canceled their remaining dual meets, including tonight’s Western Colorado rivalry dual, to give their wrestlers every opportunity to be healthy for the Super Region VI tournament later this month at Brownson Arena.
“COVID-related, not so much for us, but just some concerns there with it being so close to the regional tournament in two weeks,” CMU coach Chuck Pipher said. “We definitely would like to wrestle those duals, we’ve been off for three weeks, so for us to take another two off is not ideal, but it’s the way it is.”
Should a wrestler test positive for COVID-19 next week, quarantine protocols would likely prevent him from suiting up in the regional on Feb. 28, ending his chance to qualify for nationals. CMU finished the dual season 4-3, 2-1 in the RMAC. Even keeping the wrestlers in their quasi-bubble doesn’t eliminate the risk, but it reduces the chance of exposure.
“That was our biggest concern, that we couldn’t get them back with the protocol it takes to get an athlete back in the timeframe and with practice time,” Pipher said. “With all that, it just wouldn’t happen.”
When the coaches looked at the situation, they opted for what’s more important to the athletes, a dual or a chance to go to nationals.
Teams were at the national tournament site last year when the championship was canceled. Pipher doesn’t want his four returning national qualifiers — Seth Latham, Fred Green, Donnie Negus and Nolan Krone — to go through that again, or any other wrestler who qualifies to experience that disappointment.
“The most important thing right now is regionals and nationals. That’s what we’re all striving for,” Pipher said. “Obviously we missed the national tournament last year and we don’t want our guys to miss that.”
The seven-team regional begins at 11 a.m. on Feb. 28 at Brownson — it was slated to be in Alamosa this year, but Adams State was unable to host because of facility limitations under COVID-19 protocols. CMU was already awarded the 2022 regional, and Pipher said getting the 2021 tournament won’t change that.
It’s not yet known if fans will be allowed — CMU, which has a Five-Star rating, is working with Mesa County Public Health on attendance limits at all events as the state COVID dial changes.
The Mavs’ biggest challenge the next two weeks, other than staying COVID-free, is to stay match-ready.
“Coach (Mike) Mendoza and I have experience with guys and not trying to just run them into the ground certain weeks and not trying to be too easy certain weeks,” Pipher said.
“We’re changing it up. For example, (Wednesday) we’ve got a spin class, spin bike training, in the morning. Maybe we’ll try to get a pool workout. Friday we’re going to have a make-weight day and then we’ll wrestle matches, try to simulate it as much as we can. Every team is kind of in the same boat.”